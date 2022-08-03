Cheree Kinnear catches up with Newstalk ZB Sports reporter Kate Wells on the latest at the Commonwealth Games. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

Cheree Kinnear catches up with Newstalk ZB Sports reporter Kate Wells on the latest at the Commonwealth Games. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

All the action from day six of the Commonwealth Games.

For the full schedule and results for all the New Zealand teams and athletes, click here.

Clareburt makes another final

Lewis Clareburt's quest for a third gold medal - or medal of any colour - will extend until Thursday morning.

The Kiwi swimmer has qualified sixth fastest for the 200m individual medley final, after finishing second in his heat behind Scotland's Duncan Scott.

Clareburt's time of 2.01.12 was .71 seconds behind Scott, who qualified third, and 1.76 seconds behind England's Tom Dean who qualified fastest.

Clareburt qualified fastest out of the heats in his two gold medal wins – the 400m individual medley and the 200m butterfly – but this time will need to come from an outside lane in what isn't his favoured event in order to cap off his Games with a third medal.

The final is at 6.07am.