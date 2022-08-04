Sam Gaze wins gold and Ben Oliver wins silver in the men’s cross country mountain biking. Video / Sky Sport

Cyclists shine again

Georgia Williams has claimed New Zealand's 16th cycling medal at the Commonwealth Games, with a bronze in the women's individual time trial.

Williams, who took silver in the road race in 2018, added another medal to her collection with a calculated, well-paced ride, crossing all of the four time checks on the 28.8 kilometre course in third place.

She didn't threaten the top two riders, with Australia's Grace Brown cruising to victory by 33 seconds over England's Anna Henderson, with Williams a further 47 seconds back in third, but neither was she under pressure from the rest of the field, with her third place always looking secure.

Her closing 5.6 kilometres were her slowest split of the race, but she still had a 19 second buffer over fourth-placed Georgia Baker to wrap up another medal for New Zealand's cyclists.

Fellow Kiwi Mikayla Harvey finished in 20th while Henrietta Christie did not start.

Hammer blow for Kiwi

Kiwi hammer thrower Lauren Bruce has seen her Commonwealth Games campaign end in disaster.

New Zealand's national record holder, Bruce came into the event as a serious medal contender, holding the second-best throw of the 17 competitors in the field.

But it all came unstuck in qualifying for the 25-year-old, failing to record a successful attempt on her three throws.

She stepped out of the ring on her first attempt, before her second attempt went into the left webbing of the net.

That left Bruce with a do-or-die throw, merely needing to register an effort of over 60 metres to qualify for the final.

Instead, the Cantabrian with a personal best of 74.61m threw it wide, and was left with her hands on her head in anguish after a third foul throw eliminated her from the competition.

Despite Bruce's shock exit, New Zealand still have two representatives in the final, with Julia Ratcliffe throwing the second-best attempt in qualifying with 68.73m, while Nicole Bradley qualified eighth with 61.77m.

Ratcliffe, the defending champion, will have her work cut out to win gold however, with the favourite being Canada's Camryn Rogers, who produced a Games record throw of 74.68m.

The hammer throw final is at 6am on Saturday.