All the updates from day five of the Commonwealth Games.

Cooper out with Covid

Two-time Kiwi Commonwealth Games medallist Anton Cooper will forgo a chance for a third medal after testing positive for Covid-19.

The mountain biker who won gold in 2014 and silver in 2018, after a memorable tussle with teammate Sam Gaze, will not be on the start line in 2022 after withdrawing from the competition a day before the race.

Cooper tested negative on arrival into the athletes' village but began to feel unwell and isolated prior to testing positive.

"I'm absolutely gutted," Cooper said. "I had put a focus on competing in Birmingham over UCI World Cup races that clash. I injured my wrist in a recent World Cup but was preparing well and to miss out like this is really disappointing.

"While I'm feeling a bit under the weather, my symptoms are pretty mild overall – but I just don't think it's going to be good for me to race.

"I've taken so much care not to get Covid for several months, so this is disappointing when it means missing out on representing my country."

Anton Cooper. Photo / Photosport

No other New Zealand athletes are symptomatic and Cooper's close contacts have returned multiple negative tests.

New Zealand chef de mission Nigel Avery says Cooper, who was a favourite to win a medal, is being supported well.

"I absolutely feel for Anton, he's a fantastic cyclist and to have to rule himself out like this is gutting. We commend him for his vigilance and thank him for taking immediate steps to isolate, even before he tested positive.

"He's being well supported by the New Zealand team doctors and health team."

Gaze will be joined by Ben Oliver as the two remaining New Zealand representatives in the men's cross country mountain bike race, which gets underway at 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Hobbs sets quick time

Zoe Hobbs has come just 0.01 seconds short of her personal best in moving through to the semifinals of the women's 100m.

Hobbs ran 11.09s to advance with the fifth-best time, 0.1 seconds behind the 10.99s set by Grace Nwokocha and Olympic superstar Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Many of the top sprinters eased off once qualification was assured - Thompson-Herah's PB is 10.54s - and 12 competitors have a better personal best than Hobbs, meaning she will have her work cut out to make the final.

However, after her impressive first-up effort, a spot in the final is a realistic goal for the Kiwi, who will return for the semifinals which start at 6.35am on Thursday.

Wesche looking good for medal

Maddi Wesche has required just one attempt ahead of the women's shot put final on Thursday morning.

Wesche automatically qualified with her first attempt of 18.08cm, though the qualifying round was merely a disguised warm-up offering, with 12 of the 13 athletes advancing to the final.

Wesche was happy with her first attempt, which placed her third of all qualifiers, and it looks like the other contenders will be hard-pressed to beat the top three qualifiers.

So far this season, three shot putters have been far and away the best on display.

Canada's Sarah Mitton has recorded a put of 20.33m this season, with Danniel Thomas-Dodd of Jamaica' season-best being 19.53m, followed by Wesche's best of 19.50m.

No other competitor in the field has managed more than 18.18m this season, and none have ever cracked the 19m mark, signaling the event may be a three-way race for the medals.

Elsewhere, Connor Bell advanced to the final of the men's discus, with a throw of 59.47m placing him sixth. Bell's personal best of 64.29m is the eighth-best in the field, but he has yet to pass 61.17m so far this season. The final is on Thursday morning.

In the pool, Cameron Gray snuck into the men's 50m freestyle semifinals with the 15th fastest time while Vanessa Ouwehand qualified ninth fastest for the 50m backstroke semifinals.

Backstroke standout Andrew Jeffcoat has been unable to continue his heroics over longer distances however, failing to make the final of the men's 200m backstroke.

NZ win bowls bronze

New Zealand's lawn bowls contingent have won their first medal, claiming bronze in the women's fours.

The New Zealand squad of Selina Goddard, Nicole Toomey, Tayla Bruce and Val Smith beat Fiji 17-6 in the bronze medal match, coming back from an early 4-0 deficit after three ends and a tight 7-6 lead after eight ends to reel off 10 straight points and secure victory.

The Kiwi quartet had qualified top of their pool with two wins and a draw, and beat Botswana 17-13 to move into the semifinals, where they lost 16-13 to India, before impressing in their final match to take bronze.

Black Sticks beaten

The Black Sticks women's hockey team have gone down to Australia 1-0 in their third pool match.

After a 16-0 thumping of Kenya and 1-0 win against Scotland, the Kiwis were beaten by the world No 3 Aussies, who had an early goal from Kaitlin Nobbs to thank for the margin of victory.

The Black Sticks still should qualify second from their group and make the semifinals, sitting tied on points with Scotland, but getting to play world No 21 South Africa in their final game, while the Scots have to face Australia.