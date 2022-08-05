Jacko Gill (L) and Tom Walsh with their medals. Photo / Photosport

All you need to know from a solid day at the Commonwealth Games for New Zealand athletes, with Tom Walsh and Jacko Gill the stars of the day.

Absolute shot-put domination

Tom Walsh lived up to his billing as the heavy favourite in the men's shot put final, blowing away a field that included fellow Kiwi and silver medallist Jacko Gill to claim his second Commonwealth Games gold.

Walsh never looked like failing in his quest to defend his 2018 title as he topped the leaderboard by 1.5m on his first throw.

Gill performed admirably, his final throw a personal best 21.90m as part of a Kiwi combo that produced 12 of the top 13 throws of the competition. Gill's silver was his first medal at a major championships.

Check out Kris Shannon's full report from the track and field here.

Women's Black Sticks lose in shoot-out

A dejected women's Black Sticks side after their loss to England. Photo / Photosport

Defending Commonwealth Games champions New Zealand have lost their semifinal clash with England after a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out.

After an arm-wrestle of a match finished 0-0, New Zealand failed to convert on four shootout attempts with England goalkeeper Madeleine Hinch too good to get past.

The loss leaves the side playing for bronze tomorrow night against India.

Check out our full report from the turf here.

Ford wrestles a bronze

Tayla Ford celebrates bronze with her supporters. Photo / Getty

Women's 68kg wrestler Tayla Ford has won her second Commonwealth Games bronze after taking third place in Glasgow eight years ago.

She beat Amylee Aza of Mauritius to claim the bronze bout.

Ford will no doubt be pleased to claim another medal after being pipped for the bronze in the 2018 edition of the Games.

Bowls legend leads youngsters to bronze

(L-R) Nicole Toomey, Tayla Bruce and Val Smith wave to the crowd as bronze medal winners. Photo / Getty

Val Smith has skippered her two young charges to a dominant win in the women's lawn bowls triples bronze medal match against the Cook Islands.

Smith, competing in her fifth Commonwealth Games, picked up her third career bronze medal and her second of the Games in combination with Tayla Bruce and Nicole Toomey who also won bronze with Smith in the women's fours.

It was an easy win in the end for the Kiwis who barely allowed the Cook Islands onto the board in a 27-6 victory.

Squash, volleyball teams on the medal hunt

New Zealand flagbearer Joelle King has kept her medal hopes alive by combining with Paul Coll to reach the semifinals of the mixed doubles.

The pair beat Scotland's Georgia Adderley and Rory Stewart1 1-7, 11-9 to book a place in tomorrow morning's playoff.

Alice Zeimann and Shaunna Polley celebrate victory. Photo / Photosport

Meanwhile, New Zealand's women's beach volleyball pairing of Alice Zeimann and Shaunna Polley won their quarter-final match against England in convincing fashion: 21-13, 21-15.

They will battle for a place in the gold medal playoff against Canada tomorrow morning.

To view a full list of every result by every Kiwi athlete and team, check out our full schedule and results.

Medals today: 4

Gold: Tom Walsh - Men's shot put

Silver: Jacko Gill - Men's shot put

Bronze: Tayla Ford - Wrestling – Women's 68kg

Bronze: Val Smith, Tayla Bruce and Nicole Toomey - Lawn bowls -Women's triples