Aaron Gate wins gold and Campbell Stewart wins silver in the men's 40km points race final.

All the updates from day five of the Commonwealth Games.

Cooper out with Covid

Two-time Kiwi Commonwealth Games medallist Anton Cooper will forgo a chance for a third medal after testing positive for Covid-19.

The mountain biker who won gold in 2014 and silver in 2018, after a memorable tussle with teammate Sam Gaze, will not be on the start line in 2022 after withdrawing from the competition a day before the race.

Cooper tested negative on arrival into the athletes' village but began to feel unwell and isolated prior to testing positive.

"I'm absolutely gutted," Cooper said. "I had put a focus on competing in Birmingham over UCI World Cup races that clash. I injured my wrist in a recent World Cup but was preparing well and to miss out like this is really disappointing.

"While I'm feeling a bit under the weather, my symptoms are pretty mild overall – but I just don't think it's going to be good for me to race.

"I've taken so much care not to get Covid for several months, so this is disappointing when it means missing out on representing my country."

Anton Cooper. Photo / Photosport

No other New Zealand athletes are symptomatic and Cooper's close contacts have returned multiple negative tests.

New Zealand chef de mission Nigel Avery says Cooper, who was a favourite to win a medal, is being supported well.

"I absolutely feel for Anton, he's a fantastic cyclist and to have to rule himself out like this is gutting. We commend him for his vigilance and thank him for taking immediate steps to isolate, even before he tested positive.

"He's being well supported by the New Zealand team doctors and health team."

Gaze will be joined by Ben Oliver as the two remaining New Zealand representatives in the men's cross country mountain bike race, which gets underway at 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Black Sticks beaten

The Black Sticks women's hockey team have gone down to Australia 1-0 in their third pool match.

After a 16-0 thumping of Kenya and 1-0 win against Scotland, the Kiwis were beaten by the world No 3 Aussies, who had an early goal from Kaitlin Nobbs to thank for the margin of victory.

The Black Sticks still should qualify second from their group and make the semifinals, sitting tied on points with Scotland, but getting to play world No 21 South Africa in their final game, while the Scots have to face Australia.