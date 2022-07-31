Bryony Botha could win a third medal at the Commonwealth Games when she lines up in the points race. Photosport

All you need to know about day three of the Commonwealth Games.

Back on track

New Zealand lead the way at the velodrome in London with the New Zealand anthem ringing out three times overnight. Day three is the penultimate day of action for track cycling and no surprise offers more medal chances for the Kiwis.

Bryony Botha eyes a third medal in the women's points race at 2.53am alongside pursuit teammate Michaela Drummond. That is followed by the women's 500m time trial at 3.32am where BMX turned track cycling rider Rebecca Petch eyes another medal. Callum Saunders, Sam Dakin and defending champion Sam Webster will race in the men's sprint at 4.42am with the last medal chance on day three in London coming in the men's 15km Scratch Race at 5.42am featuring Campbell Stewart (silver in 2018), George Jackson and Tom Sexton.

And in the water

You can see a theme in the first few days for New Zealand - medals in track cycling and swimming. Olympic champion Tupou Neiufi is New Zealand's best chance on day three as she lines up in the 100m Backstroke S8 final at 6.35am. Jesse Reynolds could win a second medal shortly after in the 100m Breaststroke SB8 final.

Newly crowned 400 IM champion Lewis Clareburt will be gunning for the 200m butterfly final at 6.28am. He finished seventh in the event four years ago and races in the same heat as South African great Chad le Clos (aiming for a fourth straight title in the event) at around 9.37pm.

Team relay chase

What is mixed team relay triathlon you ask? Athletes must complete a super-sprint triathlon - 300m swim, 6.6km bike and 1km run - before tagging off to a teammate, always in the order female-male-female-male. The race starts at 1.31am with Hayden Wilde, Andrea Hansen, Tayler Reid and Nicole van der Kaay making up the New Zealand team. England will feature Alex Yee and Georgia Taylor-Brown who were part of the Great Britain team that won the Olympic title last year. New Zealand finished 12th in Tokyo are Australia was ninth.

Bronze it is

The Black Ferns Sevens won't defend their title after going down to Australia in the semifinals this morning. They should beat Canada for the bronze medal at 7.50am before Fiji and Australia play off for gold. The All Blacks Sevens could guarantee a medal if they get past rivals Fiji in the semifinal at 11.42pm. Win that and it's another gold medal match at 9.04am.

New Zealand medals on day two

Gold: Bryony Botha - Track Cycling – Women's 3000m individual pursuit

Gold: Aaron Gate - Track Cycling – Men's 4000m individual pursuit

Gold: Ellesse Andrews - Track Cycling - Women's sprint

Gold: Lewis Clareburt - Swimming - Men's 400 IM

Silver: Tom Sexton - Track Cycling – Men's 4000m individual pursuit

Bronze: Cameron Gray - Swimming - Men's 50m butterfly

Day 3) Sunday July 31 to Monday August 1

Potential medals in bold

7.30pm - Lawn Bowls - Women's singles - Katelyn Inch v Siti Zalina Ahmad (MAS)

8pm - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's individual all-around final - Misha Koudinov, Ethan Dick

8pm - Hockey - Men's pool game v Pakistan

9.02pm – Track Cycling - Men's Sprint Qualification - Callum Saunders, Sam Webster, Sam Dakin

9.30pm – Swimming – Men's 200m butterfly heats – Lewis Clareburt

9.41pm – Swimming – Women's 200m breaststroke heats – Mya Rasmussen

9.51pm - Swimming - Men's 50m Backstroke Heats - Andrew Jeffcoat, Cameron Gray

9.57pm – Track Cycling - Men's Sprint 1/8 finals potential - Callum Saunders, Sam Webster, Sam Dakin

10.03pm - Swimming - Women's 50m Butterfly Heats - Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand, Helena Gasson

10.18pm – Swimming – Men's 100m freestyle heats – Cameron Gray

10.34pm – Track Cycling - Men's Sprint 1/8 finals potential - Callum Saunders, Sam Webster, Sam Dakin

10.50pm – Track Cycling – Men's scratch race qualifying - Campbell Stewart, George Jackson, Tom Sexton

11.42pm – Rugby 7's – Men's semifinal v Fiji

12.30am - Squash - Women's Singles Round of 16 - Kaitlyn Watts v Joshana Chinappa (India)

1.31am - Triathlon - Mixed Relay Team Final

2am – Lawn Bowls – women's fours quarter-final v Botswana

2am – Lawn Bowls – Men's B6 pairs - Round 5 v Scotland

2am – Lawn Bowls – Women's B6 pairs - Round 5 v South Africa

2.10am – Track Cycling - Men's Sprint semifinals potential - Callum Saunders, Sam Webster, Sam Dakin

2.53am – Track Cycling – Women's Points Race potential - Michaela Drummond, Bryony Botha

3.32am – Track Cycling – Women's 500m time trial finals potential - Rebecca Petch

4.42am – Track Cycling - Men's Sprint finals potential - Callum Saunders, Sam Webster, Sam Dakin

5am – Lawn Bowls – Men's pairs - quarter-finals potential

5am – Lawn Bowls – Mixed B2/3 pairs - Round 1 v Australia

5am – Lawn Bowls – Women's singles - quarter-final potential

5.30am – Boxing – Men's over 92kg - Round of 16 – Uila Mau'u

5.42am - Track Cycling - Men's 15km Scratch Race final potential - Campbell Stewart, George Jackson, Tom Sexton

6.07am - Swimming - Men's 50m Backstroke semis potential- Andrew Jeffcoat, Cameron Gray

6.17am - Swimming - Women's 50m Butterfly semis potential - Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand, Helena

Gasson

6.28am - Swimming – Men's 200m butterfly final potential – Lewis Clareburt

6.30am - Boxing - Men's 75kg round of 16 - Emile Richardson v Desmond Cort Amsterdam (GUY)

6.30am – Basketball 3x3 – Men's group v Trinidad and Tobago

6.35am - Swimming - Women's 100m Backstroke S8 final - Tupou Neiufi

6.42am - Swimming - Men's 100m Breaststroke SB8 final - Jesse Reynolds, Joshua Willmer

6.55am - Basketball 3x3 – Women's group v British Virgin Islands

7.11am – Swimming – Men's 100m freestyle semis potential – Cameron Gray

7.22am – Swimming – Women's 200m breaststroke final potential – Mya Rasmussen

7.45am - Swimming - Women's 50m Butterfly final potential - Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand, Helena Gasson

7.50am – Rugby sevens - Women's bronze final v Canada

8.12am - Rugby sevens - Men's bronze final potential

9.04am - Rugby sevens - Men's gold final potential