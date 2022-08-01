Ellesse Andrews has a third Commonwealth Games medal in her sights on day four. Photo / Photosport

All you need to know about day four of the Commonwealth Games.

Last chance on the track

It's the final day at the London velodrome where New Zealand Olympic silver medalist Ellesse Andrews will eye a third gold at the Commonwealth Games in the women's Keirin final at 4.22am. She should go in as the favourite based on her form in Tokyo and in the last few days. Teammates Olivia King and Rebecca Petch will also be in with a chance.

Aaron Gate, Campbell Stewart and Corbin Strong are set to line up in the men's 40km Points Race final at 4.42am.

In other finals, Nick Kergozou De La Boessiere and Sam Webster compete in the men's 1km time trial at 2.32amand at 4.07am is the women's 10km Scratch Race final where Bryony Botha could win a third medal along with pursuits teammates Emily Shearman and Michaela Drummond.

Going swimmingly

It's been a successful meet for New Zealand at the pool with five medals already.

Andrew Jeffcoat looks a real chance to add to that after qualifying second fastest for the 50m backstroke final at 7.37am. Helena Gasson will line up in the women's 50m butterfly final at 7.43am after producing the sixth best time in the semis. Meanwhile Lewis Clareburt gets a well-earned break as he prepares for the 200 IM heats starting on day five.

Eyes on gold match

The women's 3x3 team topped their group after winning all three games, which earned them a spot straight into the semifinals. They learn their opponent after the quarter-final match-ups and will square off at 9.03am, with the winner earning a spot in the gold medal match. The men play a quarter-final against Canada at 2.03am to keep their tournament hopes alive.

All going well

In other knockout matches: squash champions Joelle King (11pm) and Paul Coll (11.45pm) have singles quarter-final games tonight while at the lawn bowls the women's fours square off against India in a semifinal at 8.30pm.

In team contests, the Silver Ferns play Malawi in a crucial pool game at 7am, which should be their first test of the Games; and in the men's hockey the Black Sticks are up against it when they play defending champions Australia at 8am.

How to watch

Sky TV will have Commonwealth Games coverage across six channels. The Sky Sport Now streaming service is also offering a dedicated Commonwealth Games pass for $24.99. Free-to-air coverage including daily highlights shows will be on Prime TV.

How can I listen?

As well as the NZ Herald's extensive digital and print coverage, listen to live wall-to-wall commentary on Gold Sport from 7pm each night with commentators Jason Pine, Elliott Smith, Malcolm Jordan, Andrew Alderson and Nick Bewley, plus regular updates on Newstalk ZB.

And download our daily Commonwealth Games podcast the Birmingham Bulletin.

Medals on day three

Gold - Track Cycling - Men's 15km Scratch Race final - Corbin Strong

Gold - Swimming – Men's 200m Butterfly final – Lewis Clareburt

Gold - Swimming - Men's 100m Breaststroke SB8 final Joshua Willmer

Silver - Swimming - Women's 100m Backstroke S8 final - Tupou Neiufi

Bronze – Rugby sevens – Black Ferns Sevens beat Canada

Bronze – Rugby sevens – All Blacks Sevens beat Australia

To view a full list of every result by every Kiwi athlete and team, check out our full schedule and results.

Day 4) Monday August 1 into Tuesday August 2

Medal chances in bold:

8.30pm - Lawn Bowls - Women's Four - Semifinal - New Zealand v India

8.30pm - Lawn Bowls - Para Men's Pairs B6-B8 - Semifinal - New Zealand v Scotland

8.30pm – Weightlifting - Men's 81kg - Cameron McTaggart

9pm - Judo - Women's -57kg Preliminary Round v Christianne Legentil (MRI), quarter-finals, repechage, semifinals - Qona Christie

10.27pm - Swimming - Women's 200m Individual Medley Heats - Helena Gasson, Mya Rasmussen

10.48pm - Swimming - Women's 800m freestyle Heats – Eve Thomas

11pm - Squash -Women's Singles quarter-finals - Joelle King v Lucy Turmel (England)

11.45 pm - Squash - Men's Singles quarter-finals - Paul Coll v Adrian Waller (England)

12am – Boxing – Men's 57kg round of 16 – Alex Mukuka v George Molwantwa (Botswana)

1am – Weightlifting - Women's 64kg final - Emma McIntyre

1.02am – Cycling Track - Women's Keirin Round 1 - Ellesse Andrews, Olivia King, Rebecca Petch

1.10am - Gymnastics – Artistic – Men's Pommel horse final – Ethan Dick

1.22am – Cycling Track - Men's 40km Points Race Qualification - Aaron Gate, Campbell Stewart, Corbin Strong

2.03am – Basketball 3x3 men's quarter-final - New Zealand v Canada

2.12am - Track Cycling - Women's Keirin Repechage potential - Ellesse Andrews, Olivia King, Rebecca Petch

2.32am - Track Cycling - Men's 1km time trial - Nick Kergozou De La Boessiere, Sam Webster

2.33am - Basketball 3x3 women's quarter-final potential

3.30am - Lawn Bowls - Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 2

3.47am - Track Cycling - Women's Keirin second round potential - Ellesse Andrews, Olivia King, Rebecca Petch

4am – Judo – Women's 57kg medal fights potential - Qona Christie

4.03am – Basketball 3x3 men's quarter-final potential

4.07am – Track Cycling - Women's 10km Scratch Race final potential - Emily Shearman, Michaela Drummond, Bryony Botha

4.22am - Track Cycling - Women's Keirin finals potential - Ellesse Andrews, Olivia King, Rebecca Petch

4.33am – Basketball 3x3 women's quarter-final potential

4.42am – Track Cycling - Men's 40km Points Race final potential - Aaron Gate, Campbell Stewart, Corbin Strong

5.45am – Weightlifting - Women's 71kg – Megan Signal

6am – Beach Volleyball – Women preliminary v Ghana

6.07am - Swimming – Men's 100 freestyle final potential – Cameron Gray

6.31am - Swimming - Women's 100m Freestyle semifinals potential - Erika Fairweather

6.33am - Basketball 3x3 men's semifinal potential

7am – Netball – Silver Ferns v Malawi pool game

7.03am - Basketball 3x3 women's semifinal potential

7.08am - Swimming - Women's 200m Individual Medley final potential - Helena Gasson, Mya Rasmussen

7.37am – Swimming – Men's 50m backstroke final potential – Cameron Gray

7.43am – Swimming – Women's 50m butterfly final potential - Helena Gasson

8am – Beach Volleyball – NZ men preliminary v Tuvalu

8am – Hockey – Pool game - NZ men v Australia

8.33am - Basketball 3x3 men's semifinal potential

9.03am - Basketball 3x3 women's semifinal - NZ v TBC