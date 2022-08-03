Cheree Kinnear catches up with Newstalk ZB Sports reporter Kate Wells on the latest at the Commonwealth Games. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

Cheree Kinnear catches up with Newstalk ZB Sports reporter Kate Wells on the latest at the Commonwealth Games. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

All the action from day six of the Commonwealth Games.

For the full schedule and results for all the New Zealand teams and athletes, click here.

Three medal haul for Judo team

A superb day for the New Zealand judo team with Kody Andrews leading a three medal haul with a silver in the men's 100kg event. He was pinned by Canada's Marc Deschenes early in the gold medal bout to lose by Ippon.

Moira De Villiers claimed bronze in the women's -78kg after defeating Ayuk Otay Arrey Sophina of Cameroon by Ippon with 28 seconds left. It's her second medal after winning silver in Glasgow eight years ago. She defeated fellow Kiwi Hayley Mackey in the quarter-finals, one of her students at the judo club she runs with husband Jason Koster in Christchurch. She was then defeated by England's Emma Reid in the semifinals. The bronze bout was a close thing but de Villiers kept her calm and got the win just at the end.

"Super special. It wasn't what I wanted but I'm still glad I was able to represent New Zealand and get us another medal. I just knew she would gas after a minute I just had to keep going and be a little bit of a dogfight. I'm ruthless on the ground so I knew I was going to get it," she told Sky Sport.

Gisborne's Sydnee Andrews also claimed bronze with the 19-year-old promising gold in four years' time after defeating Sarah Hawkes of Northern Ireland in their women's +78kg bronze bout.

Clareburt takes bronze

Lewis Clareburt's quest for a third gold medal fell just short as he picked up a bronze to end his campaign.

The Kiwi finished third in the 200m individual medley final with Scotland's Duncan Scott taking the gold ahead of Tom Dean of England.

Fairweather fastest

New Zealand will have another medal chance in the pool in Erika Fairweather, with the 18 year old qualifying fastest for the 400m freestyle final.

Fairweather hunted down Canadian Summer McIntosh in the final 50 metres of her heat, beating the 15-year-old silver medallist at this year's world championships by 0.09 seconds.

Fairweather finished sixth at the world champs earlier this year, and while she is proven to be a medal hopeful, McIntosh may have plenty in the tank for the final after a relatively slow heat.

The heat won was in 4.07.27, and while Fairweather's personal best of 4.02.28 suggests she has much more to give, McIntosh is one of two in the field who have gone under the four-minute mark.

The other is Australia's Ariarne Titmus, who swam a stunning world record time of 3.56.40 earlier this year, and cruised to victory in her heat in a comparatively glacial 4.08.25.

While Fairweather will likely need to set a personal best to oust Titmus and McIntosh in the final at 7.48am, a bronze medal is a realistic possibility if she performs near her best.

There will be two Kiwis in the final, with Eve Thomas' time of 4.11.50 good enough to qualify seventh.

Medal guaranteed in judo

New Zealand will win at least one judo medal after a productive morning at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Kody Andrews has qualified for the gold medal bout in the men's +100kg competition, where he will take on Marc Deschenes of Canada.

Andrews beat Dominic Dugasse of Seychelles in his quarter-final after receiving a bye in the round of 16, and then beat Sebastien Perrinne of Mauritius in the semifinal.

There are also chances for bronze medals from Moira de Villiers and Sydnee Andrews.

de Villiers beat fellow New Zealander Hayley Mackey in the quarter-finals in the women's 78kg category, of which there were only eight competitors entered.

She then was defeated in the semifinals but will be favoured to win bronze against Cameroonian repechage recipient Ayuk Otay Arrey Sophina.

Andrews earned a bye into the quarter-finals of the women's +78kg competition, where she was victorious before, like Koster, losing her semifinal.

She goes up against Northern Ireland's Sarah Hawkes in the bronze medal match.