Christopher Reive: Why it might be time for the All Blacks to omit Beauden Barrett

The Crusaders have defeated the Chiefs in a hard-fought 24-13 game, winning the trophy for the fifth year in a row.

OPINION

It might be time to omit Beauden Barrett from the All Blacks' 23.

There has been some good times with the fleet-footed figurehead leading the way in the No 10 and No 15 jersey but, for the July tests, why not look to another source to hold the fort?

The 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign showed that Richie Mo'unga had earned his place as the incumbent No 10, pushing Barrett back to fullback in an attempt to have them both on the field; an experiment with mixed results.

Beauden Barrett is set to return to New Zealand after a stint in Japan in the coming weeks. Photo / Photosport

Mo'unga has continued to grow in his role, and his performances for the Crusaders in Super Rugby Aotearoa this season leave no doubt about who the top No 10 is in the country. His game management has been superb and his running game has become a useful weapon.

His performance in tonight's final win over the Chiefs in Christchurch displayed it all. He kicked well in open play and off the tee, ran for almost 100m, and proved he can slot a drop goal — which no doubt had plenty of fans hooting and hollering.

There's no reason to displace him from the same role with the All Blacks.

But there's no reason to rush Barrett back into the squad at fullback or in the 23 jersey either.

It's likely he'll be named in the first squad of the year should he make himself available, but in terms of the matchday 23, he has serious competition from Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan and Jordie Barrett.

McKenzie has been phenomenal at fullback for the Chiefs this season, and his goal kicking surely wouldn't go amiss on the international stage.

Damian McKenzie was a standout performer during Super Rugby Aotearoa. Photo / Photosport

His decision-making, ability under the high ball and game IQ have been on full display, and he poses a threat with the ball in his hands and space ahead of him. His defence has been sound, and he has shown his ability to force turnovers as well.

Jordan is similar, at least on the attacking side. His speed and support play are abilities well utilised by the Crusaders.

Jordie Barrett has previously stated his desire to earn the starting fullback role with the All Blacks, and while the Hurricanes have struggled this season, that's been no fault of Barrett's. He led their try-scoring count, was among the competition leaders in carries and metres gained, and he can kick penalties from the carpark.

He has been thrust out on the wing in the past, but where does that leave George Bridge and Sevu Reece — two wingers by trade who have been strong in their roles?

This isn't to say Beauden Barrett should never be picked again, because he should — time after time he has delivered in the black jersey. But with the July window under-stood to feature tests against Fiji and Samoa, why not allow Barrett some time to settle in back home before throwing him straight out there?

While he has been playing solid rugby — competing in Japan's Top League — while on sabbatical and is set to return to New Zealand in the coming weeks, his All Blacks rivals have been in superb form in a much more physical competition — Brodie Retallick mentioned to Newstalk ZB's Martin Devlin the Top League wasn't as physical a competition but was more free-running.

It's not as though the All Blacks are desperate for international-level backline talent. Let Barrett settle. Sure, name him in the squad, but reward those who have been performing on home soil with the game time, then come back to it later in the year for the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship.