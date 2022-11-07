Black Ferns players celebrate making the World Cup final. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

The winners and losers from a week in sport around the world.

WINNER: Wayne Smith

Smith — once feted as the man behind a great All Blacks throne — has turned the Black Ferns around in his short tenure as coach.

They needed some luck to beat France in the semifinal at Eden Park, with the French muffing a fairly simple kick for victory.

But the Black Ferns were a mess before Smith took charge, getting crushed by England and France amid problems involving the team’s culture.

Now they are in the world final at Eden Park, defending their crown in front of a record crowd for a women’s rugby game.

The Black Ferns of last year would have been no chance to win a World Cup semifinal against France.

Now Ruahei Demant and co. have genuine hope against England, whose form has not quite reached their pre-tournament status as unbeatable favourites.

It will be an amazing occasion for the players, who have been part of a sport rising to this level.

Demant says the crowd support means more to the players than people imagine.

England should be fairly well prepared by their experiences with passionate if much smaller opposition crowds in France.

And Smith will definitely know how to prepare a side for such a big game.

Wayne Smith. Photo / Photosport

WINNER: Women’s Rugby World Cup semifinal…although not if you are French

France should be in the final against England. Their goalkicker Caroline Drouin blew it at the end of the semifinal against New Zealand — her attempted matchwinner looked like something you would see at a local reserve on Sunday afternoon.

Drouin will probably have nightmares about that attempted goal.

It was a fabulous semifinal, with the Black Ferns mounting a nerve-racking comeback, their bench making a difference.

For my money, there is a weakness with women’s rugby. It is overly scripted and played too much to a plan. It was almost a shock to see the Black Ferns try a couple of short, off-the-cuff kicks to break the game up.

But the ball carrying and short passing was superb, as were the big hits although unfortunately a couple crossed the yellow card threshold.

The flying last minute hit from Black Ferns prop Santo Taumata gave Drouin a shot at glory. But France’s World Cup pain at Eden Park continues.

WINNER: Kane Williamson

The great man never looks in a hurry, a cause of Kiwi frustration at cricket’s T20 World Cup.

The New Zealand captain finally stepped on the gas against Ireland in a form-finding innings that will give New Zealand added confidence for Wednesday’s semifinal against Pakistan.

T20 being what it is, and looking at some of the crazy results so far, I’m not brave enough to make a prediction.

But Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Williamson, Glenn Phillips…there is plenty of potential in that top order, even if Conway has hit a strange speed bump.

WINNERS/LOSERS: Samoa…in league

A hard fought World Cup victory against Tonga in Warrington has given them a chance to avenge their horrible tournament opener when they play England in the semifinals.

It was a fabulous quarter-final — pity it was played at 3.30am Monday morning (NZ time), at a smallish not-quite-full stadium.

Teenager Joseph Sua’ali’i was sensational for Samoa at fullback — he might be the most physically intimidating back I’ve seen with the ball in either league or union.

Unfortunately Sua’ali’i is too good for Samoa’s good. He’ll almost certainly be playing for Australia come the next World Cup, and the Wallabies will reignite rugby’s pursuit if the chance arises no doubt.

WINNER/LOSER: Jordie Barrett/Rieko Ioane

2022 Autumn Nations Series, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales 5/11/2022 Wales vs New Zealand New Zealand’s Jordie Barrett scores a try despite the efforts of Wale’s Rico Dyer Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Samisoni Taukei’aho is the new All Black rugby star but the imposing Jordie Barrett’s rebirth as a second five-eighths prospect is also eye-catching.

Barrett has been around for a while, experienced many ups and downs, struggled to cement a place in the test side. Players who fight to survive these paths can emerge all the better for it.

It almost feels as if Barrett is saying “I told you so, No 12 was always the position for me”.

His prodigious kicking would give the All Blacks a great World Cup weapon. I also loved the way he bossed a couple of his forwards around near the Welsh goal line late in the Cardiff test. When the heat goes on in big World Cup games, teams need strong personalities who can take charge.

I’d also argue that the test against Wales should ensure, once and for all, that Rieko Ioane is not considered as a test centre again. The elegant Anton Lienert-Brown’s full return to the midfield can’t come soon enough.

Then again, it’s tricky following the All Black selections these days. Just when you think they’ve nailed something, they change again.

WINNER/LOSER: Football Ferns

The Kiwi women footballers have scored a potential winner via a double date against the mighty USA in January.

The American team is one of the biggest attractions in world sport with household names led by the outspoken activist Megan Rapinoe.

On the face of it, the games in Wellington and Auckland will help prepare the Kiwis and build enthusiasm for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, later in the year.

Then again, it is likely to cruelly expose just how off-the-pace the New Zealand team is.

And with World Cup places up for grabs, the American players will be all out to impress coach Vlatko Andonovski. The 37-year-old Rapinoe will likely be among those with plenty to prove.

New Zealand has only ever scored one victory over the USA, many moons ago.

LOSERS/WINNERS: The Kiwis

Joseph Manu of New Zealand in action against Fiji. Photo / Photosport

They won their World Cup quarter-final against Fiji, but something is not clicking with this team.

This Kiwi side has been a strange disappointment compared to their pre-tournament billing.

The highly promising halves pairing of Jahrome Hughes and Dylan Brown is struggling to gel. From a distance, it feels as if coach Michael Maguire is unsure of his best lineup.

Joseph Manu has been a one man rescue mission from fullback, but that alone won’t be enough against Australia in the semifinal.

WINNER: Next year’s Rugby World Cup

Form and results involving the top rugby nations are all over the place. It is going to be a crazy scrap at next year’s tournament.

LOSERS: Philadelphia

It became the first American city to lose two major sports titles on the same day, when the Astros beat the Phillies in baseball’s World Series, and the Union lost the Major League Soccer Cup to Los Angeles FC, on penalties. (Mind you, few of us knew they even had a soccer team.)

Earlier in the week, Philadelphia’s basketball team, the 76ers, were stripped of two draft choices for prematurely illegal approaches to players. It was a week to forget that won’t be forgotten.

The Philadelphia Eagles are doing their best to make up for it though, with an 8–0 start in the NFL.







