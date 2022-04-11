Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Chris Rattue's winners and losers: Why new All Blacks coaches won't solve NZ Rugby's Ian Foster mistake

5 minutes to read
Blues keep Chiefs scoreless, Warriors on a roll and more in the weekend's sporting action. Video / NZ Herald

Blues keep Chiefs scoreless, Warriors on a roll and more in the weekend's sporting action. Video / NZ Herald

Chris Rattue
By
Chris Rattue

Reporter

OPINION:

Chris Rattue runs through the winners and losers of the past week of sport.

LOSER: All Blacks coach's mana

Some people throw money at a problem. New Zealand Rugby throws coaches.

This begs a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.