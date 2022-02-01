Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Chris Rattue: The good, bad and ugly from the weekend's sport

4 minutes to read
Rafael Nadal celebrates his win over Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open men's singles final. Photo / AP

Rafael Nadal celebrates his win over Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open men's singles final. Photo / AP

Chris Rattue
By
Chris Rattue

Reporter

OPINION:

Chris Rattue runs through the winners and losers of the past week of sport.

WINNERS/LOSERS - women's sport

Confession. I've never watched much women's sport. But there is a lot on Sky these days,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.