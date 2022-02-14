Israel Adesanya. Photo / Getty Images.

Chris Rattue lists the winners and losers from the sporting weekend.

WINNER: Zoe Hobbs

Sprinting has gone nowhere fast in this country, but things may be changing.

Auckland-based Zoe Hobbs is in hot form, setting records and now qualifying for the world championships, indoor worlds and Commonwealth Games.

Her coach James Mortimer told me there were "a few tears" from Hobbs after she cracked the all-important 11.15s mark in Hastings over the weekend.

It was, after all, a career re-launching moment.

After the disappointment of being overlooked for the Olympics, Hobbs has delivered a strong message to the selectors. Not that this was her motivation according to Mortimer.

"There have been comments on social media about giving it to the man but that isn't what motivates her," said Mortimer.

"It wasn't about giving anyone the middle finger. She is so professional in her approach, and just wants to run fast.

"Now she doesn't have to keep worrying about rankings and points. She was absolutely ecstatic to automatically qualify."

Her record-breaking runs come at a time when Eddie Osei-Nketia and Tiaan Whelpton are producing great 100m times in a battle to be the Kiwi No. 1.

Zoe Hobbs in the 100m at the World Athletics Championships. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

It's heart-warming to see athletics making this sort of news.

Sprints/hurdles/relays are the most popular athletics pursuits in this country, but they have long battled to get recognition and all-important funding as superstars in other disciplines like shot put dominated.

Mortimer, a school sports manager, is well placed to notice the Hobbs effect and is particularly delighted that a female sprinter is leading the way.

He's already had phone calls and texts from parents, indicating that Hobbs is providing new inspiration for youngsters.

WINNER/LOSER: To state the bleeding obvious Israel…

Foul mouthed, petulant Israel Adesanya - the brilliant fighter who has just defended his UFC middleweight crown - isn't happy with New Zealand's MIQ lottery procedures.

A lot of people feel the same. That's how it goes in pandemics.

But Adesanya sees himself as a self-made man, surrounded by other self-made characters, who are being done down by the system.

We get it fella.

In terms of making points, here's one for you to consider Israel.

Your decision to ban New Zealand as a venue for your fights doesn't matter a jot to the officials you are so angry with.

Israel Adesanya of Nigeria kicks Robert Whittaker of Australia in their middleweight championship fight during UFC 271. Photo / Getty Images.

It's your local fans who miss out, and plenty of them no doubt actually agree with you. So why do they miss out?

Adesanya's stance doesn't make sense.

LOSER: The Olympics, sport, the planet…

Sport doesn't get much sicker than the sight of a 15-year-old embroiled in an Olympics drug controversy.

While it is a complex situation, using teenagers barely older than tweenagers to further national pride via the big-business world of Olympic sport is a dubious activity anyway.

And now this.

It really doesn't matter what the outcome of any enquiry into Russian skating prodigy Kamila Valieva's doping case turns up, because she is - most sadly - tainted for life.

Luckily, people like the great German figure skater Katarina Witt are pointing a finger at the adults in the room.

Unfortunately, the adults who should count aren't widely trusted.

The Olympic hierarchy has long been viewed as sick - (and I use that word in the old sense, rather than current slang where sick means amazing).

The way they have pandered to the Chinese over the safety and freedom of tennis player Peng Shuai is an appalling sight to behold and another example of why the IOC's reputation remains in the gutter.

We all understand that the so-called "quiet diplomacy" is required in negotiating the tricky waters of international relations and big business. The IOC can't go shouting from the treetops about everything.

But Peng Shuai made clear allegations of sexual violence against a top Chinese politician and was then silenced by an authoritarian regime. Diplomacy doesn't cut it in those circumstances.

WINNER: Ryan Fox

The Auckland golfer has finally snared a 72-hole win on the European tour.

He provided some great post-triumph quotes as well, including having "that awful feeling in the pit of my stomach all day" as he contemplated his big lead perhaps disintegrating.

Ryan Fox of New Zealand poses with the trophy following his victory during day four of the Ras Al Khaimah Classic at Al Hamra Golf Club. Photo / Getty Images.

It wasn't the strongest of fields in Abu Dhabi, but a win is a win in this company. Fantastic...and it should give him a shot of confidence which will pay future dividends.

WINNER: League curio

The Māori Kiwis v Indigenous All Stars clash is going from strength to strength (by rugby league standards) for one main reason - the players love it.

There were some fiery and emotional moments in the latest clash in Sydney, won by the Māori side. As a mate of mine described it - the game was a "cracker".

The NRL, for all of its strengths, suffocates rugby league. The international game hardly exists. Anything outside the norm which brings new spark - think the Tongan revolution - is an exciting prospect.

League fans have got used to treasuring these small mercies.

The game has often aspired to international status with what can only be described as fake test teams representing countries whose citizens would guess that the Melbourne Storm is a weather pattern.

In the process, it has ignored all the possibilities that exist within this region.

In other words, league should treasure its backyard status rather than keep trying to escape it, and maybe the game has finally come to this realisation.

The Māori-Indigenous game represents the flavour of league as we know it, rather than trying to mimic the FIFA juggernaut.

There are plans to bring the fixture to New Zealand.

It's worth a try, absolutely, although league is so dilapidated in this country I'm loathe to predict anything will really work here anymore.