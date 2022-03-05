Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Chris Cairns: The three things that made Shane Warne great, and my most cherished cricketing memory

3 minutes to read
Shane Warne and Chris Cairns. Photo / Getty

Shane Warne and Chris Cairns. Photo / Getty

NZ Herald

OPINION:

Shane Warne was larger than life.

He was a man who chose the hardest art possible in the sport he loved, and played his cricket with passion dripping from every pore.

In the Australian

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.