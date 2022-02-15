Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Cricket

Chris Cairns column: The Black Caps approach that could decide South Africa series

3 minutes to read
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates a wicket against the Black Caps. Photo / Photosport

NZ Herald

OPINION

New Zealand and South Africa enter this test series each thinking they can win and, by doing so, break into new frontiers.

The Black Caps are unbeaten in nine home series; a remarkable record.

