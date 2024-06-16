The All Blacks look set to be without another player for their immediate future, with Chiefs hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho injured in the team’s Super Rugby Pacific semifinal win over the Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Taukei’aho was forced from the pitch 22 minutes into the contest in Wellington, assisted by a trainer.

Initial reports from coach Clayton McMillan weren’t optimistic immediately after the game, and that tone stayed the same on Sunday afternoon as he confirmed the 30-test All Black had sustained an Achilles injury.

“It looks like it’s going to be pretty serious, which is unfortunate not just for us but for him and probably his All Blacks prospects for the immediate future,” McMillan told Newstalk ZB’s Jason Pine.

The issue was compounded for the Chiefs when reserve hooker Bradley Slater also had to leave the pitch under an injury cloud before fulltime.

“Bradley Slater is still a bit of an unknown,” McMillan said.

“We’re hopeful that it’s just a minor MCL that will loosen up and with a couple of rolls of strapping tape, he might be able to get back out there next week.”

Should both players be available for next weekend’s final against the Blues at Eden Park, Tyrone Thompson is likely to be the man McMillan turns to as he has been a consistent member of the rotation over the past couple of years.

“He’s been a great performer for us over the last two or three years. He’s been sitting in the wings, waiting for his opportunity, and he’ll get it on the weekend.”

For the All Blacks, it’s another blow after Blues captain Patrick Tuipultou was ruled out for up to seven weeks following last weekend’s quarter-final win over the Fijian Drua, after tearing the medial ligament in his right knee.

With Codie Taylor making his return to rugby for the Crusaders late in the Super Rugby Pacific season, and Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua playing his way back into form after injury concerns of his own earlier in the year, there will be experienced options for new test coach Scott Robertson in the No 2 jersey when it’s time to name his squad. With Taukei’aho yet to be given a firm timeline for return, the 26-year-old might still be named.

However, should he be ruled out long-term, the All Blacks might look to George Bell as a third hooking option – if he isn’t already being considered behind Taylor – while Ricky Riccitelli has been a consistent performer for the Blues this season.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.