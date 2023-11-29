Māngere blaze sends multiple homes up in flames, how the Prime Minister’s feeling about his deputy’s bribe accusations and some tough talk from the Reserve Bank in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Arsenal had six different scorers in a 6-0 rout of Lens this morning that clinched the English team a place in the round of 16 of the Champions League as a group winner.

Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard — Arsenal’s quintet of attacking players — scored at Emirates Stadium as Arsenal became the first English club to lead by five goals at halftime of a Champions League match.

Jorginho converted a penalty in the 86th minute to round off the scoring for a team that has struggled for attacking fluency in the Premier League this season, despite being in first place.

Arsenal’s return to Europe’s elite competition after a six-year absence has been a successful one.

Mikel Arteta’s team has advanced with one game to spare and has the advantage of a second-leg match at home in the last 16.

Lens stayed in third place in Group B and needs just a draw at home to Sevilla in two weeks to finish in that position and seal a place in the Europa League’s playoff round.

Arsenal wraps up its group-stage campaign at PSV Eindhoven, which is assured of second place.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz scores his side's opening goal. Photo / AP

Meanwhile, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham scored a goal each as already-qualified Real Madrid beat second-place Napoli 4-2.

Teenager Nico Paz and Joselu also scored to give Madrid its fifth straight win in Group C and secure first place for the record 14-time European champion.

Napoli is eight points behind Madrid and three points in front of Braga, which drew 1-1 at home against last-place Union Berlin in the other group match. Napoli will host Braga in the final round to try to secure its spot in the knockout stage.

The visitors opened the scoring nine minutes into the match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium with a close-range strike by Giovanni Simeone.

Madrid answered two minutes later with Rodrygo finding the top corner for his sixth goal in the last four matches with the Spanish club, and Bellingham scored his fifth goal in the last five matches for Madrid with a header in the 22nd.

Zambo Anguissa equalized with a powerful shot from a tight angle in the 47th before 19-year-old Paz found the net for his first Champions League goal with a right-footed shot from outside the area in the 84th. Joselu sealed the victory four minutes into stoppage time off a pass by Bellingham.

Joselu apologized to the fans at the Bernabeu while celebrating after having missed a few good chances earlier in the match.

Rodrygo was replaced in the final minutes bothered by what appeared to be cramps. Bellingham appeared to injure his ankle late in the first half but continued in the match.

Champions League results

Bayern 0 Copehagen 0

Real Madrid 4 Napoli 2

Real Sociedad 0 RB Slazburg 0

Braga 1 Union Berlin 1

Arsenal 6 Lens 0

Benfica 3 Inter 3

