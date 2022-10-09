Henry Shipley, pictured playing for a New Zealand XI, turned out for his hometown Darfield on Saturday. Photo / File

Henry Shipley, pictured playing for a New Zealand XI, turned out for his hometown Darfield on Saturday. Photo / File

Country cricket's premier newcomers Peninsula-Harbour received a baptism of fire on Saturday, suffering a six-wicket loss to Weedons on the opening day of the new season.

Just days after a polar blast brought snow to the region's alpine and low-lying areas, sunshine welcomed the start of the 2022/23 Canterbury Country Premier One Day competition.

Weedons, Darfield, Leeston-Southbridge and Sefton got to winning starts at the weekend in the race for Fulton/Wright Cup.

At a picturesque Rhodes Park on the fringe of the Port Hills, home XI Peninsula-Harbour, who won promotion to the top flight last year, was inserted by one of the competition favourites, Weedons.

Opener Ben Cairns (34 runs off 55 balls) looked solid at the top of the order on a greenish but pacy wicket, but didn't have anyone stick around with him.

And when Jack Parker removed him caught-and-bowled, as one of his four wickets, the home side were struggling, especially against the quality spin twins of the big-turning Blake Coburn (2/22) and left-arm orthodox Jeremy Benton (1/12), and were all out in the 37th over for a sub-par score of 128.

Defending the small total, the combined side got the start they would've talked about at the change of innings and had Weedons reeling early at 8/2.

But James Richards showed his class with a fine half-century, with Todd Inness (25 off 33) and Benton finishing the job with an unbeaten 25 runs off 51 balls.

Reigning champions Darfield thumped a disappointing Ohoka by nine wickets, after rolling the visitors for just 125.

Jesse Frew and Liam Foulkes both snared three wickets in restricting a powerful batting unit to a meagre score that was never enough.

Henry Shipley, who had a breakout season for Canterbury last year and was named Player of the Year along with Best Bowler, made an unbeaten 49, and was there with Nick Jenkins (47 not out) when they knocked off the win inside 17 overs.

Leeston Park witnessed some major milestones on Saturday, with the home team Leeston-Southbridge securing a hard-fought win over Cheviot behind a match-winning unbeaten century from Harry Chamberlain and five wickets, including a hat-trick by ex-Dutch international and Canterbury Country cricket manager Tim Gruijters.

The visiting Magpies made 181/9 in their allotted 45 overs behind a well-made 46 from rising star Archie Redfern.

Leeston-Southbridge timed their chase well, largely thanks to a superb knock from Chamberlain whose 101 not out guided his side to a five-wicket win with four overs to spare.

Sefton crushed Oxford-Rangiora by 145 runs after an impressive all-round display.

Batting first at Sefton Domain, the Seals made 217/5 in their 45 overs, with contributions through the order, before rolling Oxford-Rangiora, which has picked up some Southbrook players after the 'Brook's struggles last season, for just 72.

Short scorecard:

Peninsula-Harbour 128 (B Cairns 34, H Matheson 24; J Parker 4/23; C Robson 2/20, B Coburn 2/22)

Lost to Weedons 132/4 (J Richards 50, T Inness 25, J Benton 25no).

Ohoka 125 (G Mauger 21, R Mariu 20; J Frew 3/12; L Foulkes 3/14)

Lost to Darfield 126/1 (H Shipley 49no, N Jenkins 47no, Z Foulkes 21).

Cheviot 181/9 (A Redfern 46; T Gruijters 5/14)

Lost to Leeston-Southbridge (H Chamberlain 101no).

Sefton 217/5 (T Harrison 48, L Taylor 46, C Warner 33no; G Singh 3/43)

Beat Oxford-Rangiora 72 (C Scott 23; C Warner 4/17, M Smith 2/6, H Howell 2/19).