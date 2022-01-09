Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Canoe racing: Lisa Carrington is inspiring a new generation of small-town heroes

5 minutes to read
Newly appointed Dame Lisa Carrington opens up to NZ Herald Focus' Cheree Kinnear on a hectic 2021, reconnecting with family after Tokyo plus what's ahead for her as she commits for another Olympic cycle. Video / Andrew Warner / Photosport

Newly appointed Dame Lisa Carrington opens up to NZ Herald Focus' Cheree Kinnear on a hectic 2021, reconnecting with family after Tokyo plus what's ahead for her as she commits for another Olympic cycle. Video / Andrew Warner / Photosport

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

It's not long after 6:30am, but already there is an excited chatter in the air. A group of youngsters have assembled for their morning paddle, but this isn't just any ordinary training session at the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.