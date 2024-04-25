Finn Surman celebrates his goal against the Melbourne Victory. Photo / Photosport

5) NFL draft, from Friday 11am - Sky

Pure Americana... no country does sport like this.

In New Zealand, you’d be lucky to get an email if a player joins a rugby team.

In the US of A, they turn the NFL’s hoovering up of the best college talent into a glamorous show all of its own.

It is preceded by media mock drafts, predictions and profiles, in a land that loves a good story.

The potential draftees this time include young Aussie giant Jotham Russell, a former Brisbane Broncos academy prospect.

This year’s draft will be quarterback top-heavy led by 22-year-old Caleb Williams, who comes from the Patrick Mahomes’ school of Houdini playmakers.

The Chicago Bears have also scrambled well. They did a deal last year with Carolina, who, by finishing, last handed the Bears the No 1 draft pick.

On such matters professional sporting fortunes turn, and Caleb Williams is heading Chicago’s way.

Catch the draft at viewer-friendly times on Friday and Saturday, and the early hours of Sunday morning.

4) Crusaders v Rebels, Friday 7.05pm - Sky

For so long, the Crusaders represented rugby excellence, even in years when they fell short of the Super Rugby title.

Now they make compelling viewing to see how bad the team has become.

And a game that would once have been seen as a foregone conclusion could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back in terms of Rob Penney’s future, even though Crusaders boss Colin Mansbridge has dismissed the midseason sacking idea.

The Rebels organisation is broke, but Andrew Kellaway and co are strong on the field.

Rob Penney. Photo / Getty Images

The return of Scott Barrett will embolden the Crusaders, but a shock Melbourne victory can’t be ruled out.

3) Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal, Monday 1am - Sky

English Premier League rivalries hold a special place in world sport, and the North London derby is among the best of them.

Arsenal are chasing the title and have just obliterated Chelsea.

Spurs are chasing Champions League football but were recently crushed in Newcastle, a result that has taken some of the shine away from Ange Postecoglou’s impressive first season as an EPL manager.

Postecoglou isn’t the only Aussie with a big part to play in this match. Queenslander Jarred Gillett will be the Video Assistant Referee, an increasingly controversial spot in world football.

And Gillett has a history of upsetting Arsenal fans. I smell trouble.

2) IndyCar Alabama, Monday 5am - Sky

Scott Dixon won last week. Scott McLaughlin won this road course race last year.

1) Wellington Phoenix v Macarthur, Saturday 7.15pm - SKY

What a moment. After 16 often drab seasons, the Phoenix are on the cusp of winning their first trophy going into the final game of the regular A-League season.

If the table-topping Phoenix beat fourth-placed Macarthur, and Central Coast lose to Newcastle, then the Premier’s Plate goes into the Wellington trophy cabinet.

The Wellington Phoenix celebrate the late goal that lifted them past Melbourne Victory. Photo / Photosport

Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano says he won’t keep an eye on Central Coast’s game, but you can.

The matches are on at the same time, covered on separate Sky channels.

Central Coast have a game in hand against Adelaide to be played on Wednesday, a match that could turn into the Premier’s Plate decider if things don’t go the way of the Phoenix on Saturday night.