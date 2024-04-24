Scott Barrett will return for the Crusaders this week. Photo / Photosport

Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series: Super Rugby Selections.

Each Wednesday you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby: who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.

Crusaders team to face Rebels

Reinforcements have arrived for the Crusaders’ clash with the Melbourne Rebels in Christchurch on Friday night, with captain Scott Barrett back in the starting line and David Havili named on the bench.

Barrett hasn’t played since suffering a broken finger in their third-round loss to the Fijian Drua, while Havili has been out since being forced from the field in their round-five loss to the Blues with a calf injury. Havili will provide cover first five-eighths.

They are among a number of changes in the squad. George Bower and Fletcher Newell return to the starting lineup in the front row, Cullen Grace joins Ethan Blackadder and Christian Lio Willie in the loose trio, Rivez Reihana makes his first start since round one, Heremaia Murray starts on the left wing, while Johnny McNicholl starts at fullback.

1. George Bower

2. Brodie McAlister

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Scott Barrett (c)

5. Quinten Strange

6. Cullen Grace

7. Ethan Blackadder

8. Christian Lio-Willie

9. Mitchell Drummond

10. Rivez Reihana

11. Heremaia Murray

12. Dallas McLeod

13. Levi Aumua

14. Sevu Reece

15. Johnny McNicholl

Reserves:

16. George Bell

17. Joe Moody

18. Owen Franks

19. Jamie Hannah

20. Corey Kellow

21. Noah Hotham

22. David Havili

23. Chay Fihaki

Chiefs team to face Waratahs

Kaylum Boshier will captain the Chiefs when they visit the Waratahs on Friday night. He joins Samipeni Finau and Wallace Sititi in the loose trio, while George Dyer starts alongside Aidan Ross and Samisoni Taukei’aho in the front row, and Jimmy Tupou starts at lock.

In the backline, Anton Lienert-Brown replaced Daniel Rona alongside Rameka Poihipi in the midfield in the only change to the side that lost to the Hurricanes before the bye.

On the bench, Tyrone Thompson will provide cover at hooker, while Jared Proffit comes into the side in place of Ollie Norris to provide cover in the front row. Norris, Luke Jacobson, Josh Lord and Kaleb Trask were unavailable for selection.

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. George Dyer

4. Jimmy Tupou

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Kaylum Boshier (c)

8. Wallace Sititi

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Rameka Poihipi

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves:

16. Tyrone Thompson

17. Jared Proffit

18. Reuben O’Neill

19. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

20. Simon Parker

21. Xavier Roe

22. Josh Ioane

23. Quinn Tupaea

Moana Pasifika team to face Fijian Drua

Moana Pasifika have named an unchanged starting XV for the clash against the Fijian Drua in Lautoka on Saturday afternoon, with their only changes coming in the reserves.

Neria Fomai returns to take Nigel Ah Wong’s place on the bench, while Lotu Inisi and Jonathan Taumateine replace Miracle Fai’ilagi and Melani Matavao respectively.

1. Abraham Pole

2. Samiuela Moli

3. Sione Mafileo

4. Tom Savage

5. Allan Craig

6. Irie Papuni

7. Jacob Norris

8. Sione Havili Talitui (c)

9. Ereatara Enari

10. William Havili

11. Fine Inisi

12. Julian Savea

13. Henry Taefu

14. Viliami Fine

15. Danny Toala

Reserves:

16. Sama Malolo

17. Sateki Latu

18. Sekope Kepu

19. Ola Tauelangi

20. Lotu Inisi

21. Jonathan Taumateine

22. Christian Leali’ifano

23. Neria Fomai

Hurricanes team to face Brumbies

The Hurricanes will be without the services of hooker Asafo Aumua for up to eight weeks due to an MCL tear in his left know, so Raymond Tuputupu joins the side to provide backup to James O’Reilly for their meeting with the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday afternoon.

In the pack, Xavier Numia, Tyrel Lomax, Caleb Delany and Brayden Iose return to the starting side, while Brett Cameron and Ruben Love join the backline at first five-eighths and fullback respectively.

Peter Umaga-Jensen replaced Billy Proctor at centre, with Riley Higgins joining the reserves alongside Bailyn Sullivan to cover the backline.

1. Xavier Numia

2. James O’Reilly

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Caleb Delany

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere

6. Brad Shields (c)

7. Du’Plessis Kirifi

8. Brayden Iose

9. T.J. Perenara

10. Brett Cameron

11. Salesi Rayasi

12. Jordie Barrett

13. Peter Umaga-Jensen

14. Kini Naholo

15. Ruben Love

Reserves:

16. Raymond Tuputupu

17. Tevita Mafileo

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. Ben Grant

20. Peter Lakai

21. Richard Judd

22. Riley Higgins

23. Bailyn Sullivan

Highlanders team to face the Force

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Folau Fakatava and Rhys Patchell are among a number of changes to the starting side for the Highlanders as they prepare to host the Western Force in Dunedin on Saturday night.

Off the back of a 31-0 loss to the Reds, the Highlanders have brought Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Fakatava back into the starting XV, while Patchell makes his first start since round six which sees Cameron Millar move to the bench.

Former Crusader Mitch Dunshea makes his Highlanders debut at lock, Connor Garden-Bachop moves to the left wing in place of Jona Nareki, while Jake Te Hiwi starts at second five-eighths.

1. Ethan de Groot

2. Henry Bell

3. Saula Ma’u

4. Mitch Dunshea (team debut)

5. Fabian Holland

6. Oliver Haig

7. Sean Withy

8. Billy Harmon (c)

9. Folau Fakatava

10. Rhys Patchell

11. Connor Garden-Bachop

12. Jake Te Hiwi

13. Tanielu Tele’a

14. Timoci Tavatavanawai

15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Reserves

16. Jack Taylor

17. Daniel Lienert-Brown

18. Jermaine Ainsley

19. Will Tucker

20. Hugh Renton

21. James Arscott

22. Cameron Millar

23. Martin Bogado

Blues team to face Reds

After a successful return from injury off the bench last weekend, lock Sam Darry moves into the starting side for the Blues’ match against the Reds in Brisbane on Saturday night.

Darry is one of several additions to the starting XV, with Angus Ta’avao in at tighthead prop, Soane Vikena at hooker, Anton Segner at blindside flanker and A.J. Lam on the right wing.

James Thompson is in line for a debut off the bench, providing cover in the loose forwards, while Marcel Renata, Laghlan McWhannell and Caleb Clarke all move back to a reserve role this week.

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

2. Soane Vikena

3. Angus Ta’avao

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c)

5. Sam Darry

6. Anton Segner

7. Dalton Papali’i

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Taufa Funaki

10. Harry Plummer

11. Mark Tele’a

12. Bryce Heem

13. Rieko Ioane

14. A.J. Lam

15. Cole Forbes

Reserves:

16. Kurt Eklund

17. Joshua Fusitu’a

18. Marcel Renata

19. Laghlan McWhannell

20. James Thompson (debut)

21. Sam Nock

22. Corey Evans

23. Caleb Clarke



