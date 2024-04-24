Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series: Super Rugby Selections.
Each Wednesday you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby: who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.
Crusaders team to face Rebels
Reinforcements have arrived for the Crusaders’ clash with the Melbourne Rebels in Christchurch on Friday night, with captain Scott Barrett back in the starting line and David Havili named on the bench.
Barrett hasn’t played since suffering a broken finger in their third-round loss to the Fijian Drua, while Havili has been out since being forced from the field in their round-five loss to the Blues with a calf injury. Havili will provide cover first five-eighths.
They are among a number of changes in the squad. George Bower and Fletcher Newell return to the starting lineup in the front row, Cullen Grace joins Ethan Blackadder and Christian Lio Willie in the loose trio, Rivez Reihana makes his first start since round one, Heremaia Murray starts on the left wing, while Johnny McNicholl starts at fullback.
1. George Bower
2. Brodie McAlister
3. Fletcher Newell
4. Scott Barrett (c)
5. Quinten Strange
6. Cullen Grace
7. Ethan Blackadder
8. Christian Lio-Willie
9. Mitchell Drummond
10. Rivez Reihana
11. Heremaia Murray
12. Dallas McLeod
13. Levi Aumua
14. Sevu Reece
15. Johnny McNicholl
Reserves:
16. George Bell
17. Joe Moody
18. Owen Franks
19. Jamie Hannah
20. Corey Kellow
21. Noah Hotham
22. David Havili
23. Chay Fihaki
Chiefs team to face Waratahs
Kaylum Boshier will captain the Chiefs when they visit the Waratahs on Friday night. He joins Samipeni Finau and Wallace Sititi in the loose trio, while George Dyer starts alongside Aidan Ross and Samisoni Taukei’aho in the front row, and Jimmy Tupou starts at lock.
In the backline, Anton Lienert-Brown replaced Daniel Rona alongside Rameka Poihipi in the midfield in the only change to the side that lost to the Hurricanes before the bye.
On the bench, Tyrone Thompson will provide cover at hooker, while Jared Proffit comes into the side in place of Ollie Norris to provide cover in the front row. Norris, Luke Jacobson, Josh Lord and Kaleb Trask were unavailable for selection.
1. Aidan Ross
2. Samisoni Taukei’aho
3. George Dyer
4. Jimmy Tupou
5. Tupou Vaa’i
6. Samipeni Finau
7. Kaylum Boshier (c)
8. Wallace Sititi
9. Cortez Ratima
10. Damian McKenzie
11. Etene Nanai-Seturo
12. Rameka Poihipi
13. Anton Lienert-Brown
14. Emoni Narawa
15. Shaun Stevenson
Reserves:
16. Tyrone Thompson
17. Jared Proffit
18. Reuben O’Neill
19. Manaaki Selby-Rickit
20. Simon Parker
21. Xavier Roe
22. Josh Ioane
23. Quinn Tupaea
Moana Pasifika team to face Fijian Drua
Moana Pasifika have named an unchanged starting XV for the clash against the Fijian Drua in Lautoka on Saturday afternoon, with their only changes coming in the reserves.
Neria Fomai returns to take Nigel Ah Wong’s place on the bench, while Lotu Inisi and Jonathan Taumateine replace Miracle Fai’ilagi and Melani Matavao respectively.
1. Abraham Pole
2. Samiuela Moli
3. Sione Mafileo
4. Tom Savage
5. Allan Craig
6. Irie Papuni
7. Jacob Norris
8. Sione Havili Talitui (c)
9. Ereatara Enari
10. William Havili
11. Fine Inisi
12. Julian Savea
13. Henry Taefu
14. Viliami Fine
15. Danny Toala
Reserves:
16. Sama Malolo
17. Sateki Latu
18. Sekope Kepu
19. Ola Tauelangi
20. Lotu Inisi
21. Jonathan Taumateine
22. Christian Leali’ifano
23. Neria Fomai
Hurricanes team to face Brumbies
The Hurricanes will be without the services of hooker Asafo Aumua for up to eight weeks due to an MCL tear in his left know, so Raymond Tuputupu joins the side to provide backup to James O’Reilly for their meeting with the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday afternoon.
In the pack, Xavier Numia, Tyrel Lomax, Caleb Delany and Brayden Iose return to the starting side, while Brett Cameron and Ruben Love join the backline at first five-eighths and fullback respectively.
Peter Umaga-Jensen replaced Billy Proctor at centre, with Riley Higgins joining the reserves alongside Bailyn Sullivan to cover the backline.
1. Xavier Numia
2. James O’Reilly
3. Tyrel Lomax
4. Caleb Delany
5. Isaia Walker-Leawere
6. Brad Shields (c)
7. Du’Plessis Kirifi
8. Brayden Iose
9. T.J. Perenara
10. Brett Cameron
11. Salesi Rayasi
12. Jordie Barrett
13. Peter Umaga-Jensen
14. Kini Naholo
15. Ruben Love
Reserves:
16. Raymond Tuputupu
17. Tevita Mafileo
18. Pasilio Tosi
19. Ben Grant
20. Peter Lakai
21. Richard Judd
22. Riley Higgins
23. Bailyn Sullivan
Highlanders team to face the Force
Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Folau Fakatava and Rhys Patchell are among a number of changes to the starting side for the Highlanders as they prepare to host the Western Force in Dunedin on Saturday night.
Off the back of a 31-0 loss to the Reds, the Highlanders have brought Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Fakatava back into the starting XV, while Patchell makes his first start since round six which sees Cameron Millar move to the bench.
Former Crusader Mitch Dunshea makes his Highlanders debut at lock, Connor Garden-Bachop moves to the left wing in place of Jona Nareki, while Jake Te Hiwi starts at second five-eighths.
1. Ethan de Groot
2. Henry Bell
3. Saula Ma’u
4. Mitch Dunshea (team debut)
5. Fabian Holland
6. Oliver Haig
7. Sean Withy
8. Billy Harmon (c)
9. Folau Fakatava
10. Rhys Patchell
11. Connor Garden-Bachop
12. Jake Te Hiwi
13. Tanielu Tele’a
14. Timoci Tavatavanawai
15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens
Reserves
16. Jack Taylor
17. Daniel Lienert-Brown
18. Jermaine Ainsley
19. Will Tucker
20. Hugh Renton
21. James Arscott
22. Cameron Millar
23. Martin Bogado
Blues team to face Reds
After a successful return from injury off the bench last weekend, lock Sam Darry moves into the starting side for the Blues’ match against the Reds in Brisbane on Saturday night.
Darry is one of several additions to the starting XV, with Angus Ta’avao in at tighthead prop, Soane Vikena at hooker, Anton Segner at blindside flanker and A.J. Lam on the right wing.
James Thompson is in line for a debut off the bench, providing cover in the loose forwards, while Marcel Renata, Laghlan McWhannell and Caleb Clarke all move back to a reserve role this week.
1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
2. Soane Vikena
3. Angus Ta’avao
4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c)
5. Sam Darry
6. Anton Segner
7. Dalton Papali’i
8. Hoskins Sotutu
9. Taufa Funaki
10. Harry Plummer
11. Mark Tele’a
12. Bryce Heem
13. Rieko Ioane
14. A.J. Lam
15. Cole Forbes
Reserves:
16. Kurt Eklund
17. Joshua Fusitu’a
18. Marcel Renata
19. Laghlan McWhannell
20. James Thompson (debut)
21. Sam Nock
22. Corey Evans
23. Caleb Clarke