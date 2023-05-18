Voyager 2022 media awards
Calm under pressure: 48 hours inside NZ’s most elite mental skills course

Steven Holloway
10 mins to read
Dave Wood leads a group session on the beach. Photo / Conn Stoddart

The ice bath didn’t stress me. The breath-hold underwater with a weighted vest was fine. But running the sand dunes with my cooked hips, now that was a problem.

It was day one of the

