BYC Podcast: Will it be trick or treat for the Black Caps this Halloween?

Kane Williamson and the Black Caps went down to Pakistan in their opener. Photo / Getty

Kane Williamson and the Black Caps went down to Pakistan in their opener. Photo / Getty

On this episode of the BYC Podcast, the guys discuss the latest to come out of Dubai from the T20 World Cup. There's a bit to talk about, never a dull moment, so sit back while Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford and Dylan Cleaver discuss the latest results and happenings.

Starting off the field and hopefully we might have some resolution in the saga of Quinton de Kock refusing to take a knee, with his statement making headlines across the cricketing globe.

Plus, the panel share their distress over old mate David Warner getting back in the runs, while Shoaib Akhtar's unfortunate incident in a Queenstown night club is brought up...

The BYC is New Zealand's most celebrated and feared specialty cricket podcast. Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer, plus cutting-edge debates like "What's sexier, a well-oiled Duncan Fearnley Magnum or a Polyarmoured Slazenger V12?"