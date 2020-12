The BYC podcast.

In this episode of the BYC Podcast, the guys break down the Black Caps v West Indies T20 series, look through the depth of New Zealand cricket moving into the test matches and discuss the passing of Kiwi cricket icon Ross Dykes, including the time Dylan Cleaver had to run away from him.

They also go over the 'African Born XI', Craig McMillan's failed run as captain, Graeme Swann's singing attempt and go over your 'Burning Questions'...