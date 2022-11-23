BYC Podcast: Where do the Black Caps go to next?

New Zealand leave the field after the rain came down. Photo / photosport.nz

New Zealand leave the field after the rain came down. Photo / photosport.nz

Dylan Cleaver & Paul Ford join Jason Hoyte for another episode of NZ’s #1 cricket podcast, the BYC!

From the Black Caps losing to India in the T20 Series, to the World Cup Hangover Series for England & Australia, to the Plunket Shield and so much more!

Plus, ‘News Or Ruse’, ‘Obscure Players Of The 90′s’, ‘Cricket Violence Corner’ & ‘Toppa Correspondence Of The Week’.

The BYC, is New Zealand’s most celebrated and feared specialty cricket podcast. Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer. Join us for such cutting-edge debates as “What’s sexier, a well-oiled Duncan Fearnley Magnum or a Polyarmoured Slazenger V12?