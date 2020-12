The BYC podcast.

In this episode, the guys go over the Black Caps dominating win over the West Indies, predict potential changes to the Test team moving forward and try to figure out what Pakistan side will turn up to NZ...

Plus, they also chat to Glenn Phillips aka Captain Phillips about his amazing form this summer, his brother who plays for Otago and the meaning behind his sniper celebration. The guys also answer listener questions on when we might win the next Cricket World Cup…