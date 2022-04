Ross Taylor departs after playing his final innings for New Zealand. Photosport

Ross Taylor departs after playing his final innings for New Zealand. Photosport

Paul Stuart Ford and Dylan Cleaver join Jason Hoyte for another episode of New Zealand's number one cricket podcast, The BYC.

The fellas are joined with Kiwi-Dutch international and renowned Drum & Bass DJ Max O'Dowd to recap the Netherlands tour of New Zealand.

Ross Taylor's remarkable career is discussed as well as a recap of the ICC WCWC.

Plus, your favourite segments of 'News or Ruse', 'Cricket Violence Corner' and 'Fish 'N Chips From Whitby' are back!