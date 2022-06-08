BYC Podcast: Has the Black Caps' downward spiral begun?

New Zealand's Tim Southee, centre, celebrates taking the wicket of England's Alex Lees. Photo / AP

Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and Jason Hoyte are back for another episode of the BYC Podcast.

In this episode, the guys review the first test against the English, look ahead on how to fix the squad for the second test and more.

Plus 'News or Ruse' and 'Paul Ford's Cricket Violence Corner' return!

The BYC, is New Zealand's most celebrated and feared specialty cricket podcast. Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer. Join us for such cutting-edge debates as "What's sexier, a well-oiled Duncan Fearnley Magnum or a Polyarmoured Slazenger V12?