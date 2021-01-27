BYC Podcast - Ep 19: At least England don't cheat (feat. Dai Henwood)

The BYC podcast is back for another season.

It's back! BYC, New Zealand's most celebrated and feared speciality cricket podcast, has strapped on the pads for another season.

Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of other dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer.

In this episode of the BYC podcast, the guys talk about the recently announced tour of England, the form of Adam Milne and Colin Munro in the Big Bash, and who is looking promising in the Super Smash.

Also, comedian and cricket fanatic Dai Henwood drops us a line to talk Australian cricket, what he got out of watching Jeremy Coney's VHS and which actor he would have play Jacob Oram in a biopic.