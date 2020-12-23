BYC Podcast: Could Devin Conway be New Zealand's next great Leg Spinner?

The BYC podcast.

In this episode, the guys react to Australia's pantsing of the Indians in their first test, break down the Twenty20 series against Pakistan and look forward to what we might expect in the tests.

Dylan Cleaver also gives us his 'Bat of the Month' and the guys go over what they would like to get for Christmas from the cricketing universe.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead also joins the podcast to chat about the current squad's performance, who the up and coming players are, the all-rounder position in the test squad and what he likes on his kebabs…