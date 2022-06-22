BYC Podcast: Can a test win save Gary Stead's head?

Daryl Mitchell, Neil Wagner and Tim Southee during warm ups. Photosport

Paul Ford and Dylan Cleaver are joined by ACC Head G Lane for another episode of the BYC Podcast!

In this episode, the guys preview the 3rd Test against England, review the ODI & T20 squads and G Lane is confronted by a listener.

Plus 'News or Ruse', 'Dylan Cleaver's Bat of the Month' and 'Paul Ford's Cricket Violence Corner'!

The BYC, is New Zealand's most celebrated and feared specialty cricket podcast. Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer. Join us for such cutting-edge debates as "What's sexier, a well-oiled Duncan Fearnley Magnum or a Polyarmoured Slazenger V12?