Captain Kane Williamson reacts while batting during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan. Photo / AP

Today on the BYC Podcast, the guys preview the upcoming semifinals in the T20 World Cup.

The team discusses their thoughts on New Zealand actually being a bloody good team and their angst towards the Australian outfit.

Paul Ford's award-winning 'News or Rues' and 'Cricket Violence Corner' return as well as correspondence from Fish N' Chips From Whitby and a follow up to the Greg Hay saga.