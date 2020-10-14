Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Bringing perfect waves to the masses

6 minutes to read

New York Times
By: Jared Whitlock

A surfer on a 5-foot wave, crouched and grabbing the board's edge, emerged from behind the curl of the water to onlookers' cheers.

Who did he have to thank for the perfect swell? Tom Lochtefeld,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.