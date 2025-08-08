On the horn, the two loaded up on right hands, with Ramirez catching Pampellone flush and sending the London-born Kiwi to the canvas.
While Pampellone was able to beat the count and return to his corner, Ramirez hunted the finish from the start of the seventh round.
It was just 30s into the round that Ramirez landed another knockdown, before a third and final blow came with 1m50s left in the round.
For Ramirez, it was a case of capitalising on the opportunity when it was presented after a tense, close bout.
Pampellone was holding his own through the early stages of the fight, landing some good short punches in the clinch and not taking any clean shots.
Until the sixth round, Pampellone tested Ramirez and arguably had the best moment of the bout with a late surge in round four, where he landed a few clean shots just before the bell.
It took until the sixth round before Ramirez was able to break Pampellone down and land something of substance, and he didn’t waste any time when he knew he had Pampellone in trouble.
The loss sees Pampellone drop to 19-3 as a professional, while Ramirez moves to 22-0.