Pampellone v Ramirez: Jerome Pampellone falls to seventh-round stoppage in interim world title fight

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Cameron McMillan and Christopher Reive on the Herald NOW sports panel. Video / Herald NOW
Jerome Pampellone’s bid to clinch the WBA interim world light heavyweight title has fallen short in Libya.

In his bout against Venezuelan Albert Ramirez, the Kiwi boxer fell to a seventh-round TKO loss; his corner throwing in the towel after their fighter was dropped for a third time.

