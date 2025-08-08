Cameron McMillan and Christopher Reive on the Herald NOW sports panel. Video / Herald NOW

Jerome Pampellone’s bid to clinch the WBA interim world light heavyweight title has fallen short in Libya.

In his bout against Venezuelan Albert Ramirez, the Kiwi boxer fell to a seventh-round TKO loss; his corner throwing in the towel after their fighter was dropped for a third time.

It was a third loss in a row for Pampellone, who was beaten by majority and split decision in his previous two encounters, which were both world title eliminators.

However, against the hard-hitting Ramirez, who is ranked in the top five with all four of the sport’s major governing bodies, there was no debate after a strong sixth round set the unbeaten Venezuelan up for the win.

With about 20s left in the round, Ramirez struck with a counter-left that looked to slightly wobble Pampellone. The Venezuelan noticed and went after his Kiwi adversary, landing some solid shots before getting Pampellone off balance.