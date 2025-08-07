Tyson has been a supporter of professional boxing’s revival in Libya, with the sport banned between 1979 and 2011 during the reign of former ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

“It’s awesome if we get to see him,” the Peach Boxing product enthused. “It’s a big event they’re doing over here, in a big stadium so I’m just going to take it with both hands and get that win.”

But as “The Panther” looks to elevate himself with a statement performance, he can’t afford to be distracted by Tyson’s appearance.

“I just need to stay calm, focus on my job and having those people here, it is a huge thing because they’re fighters who are top of the world, so it’s a big opportunity.”

Official Government advice on SafeTravel lists Libya as one of 23 countries New Zealanders should avoid travelling to, due to ongoing conflict and threats of terrorism and kidnapping.

Pampellone insists his team on the ground – including coaches Isaac and Boaz Peach – are being looked after in Benghazi.

“We’re lucky we’re in a hotel which has all the things we need. We’ve got a gym and a pool for recovery.

“When we do leave, there’s a little place down the road where we’re able to get a massage.

“The people here are nice. Obviously, we’re foreigners so you get the odd look, because we’re foreigners, but as soon as you talk to them, they’re nice to us and I’ve really enjoyed my stay here.”

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that was too good for the Peach Boxing team to pass up.

“Not many people get to visit this country, so all this hard work that me and the team have been doing has brought us to Libya for a world title eliminator, so I’m grateful that it’s all paying off,” Pampellone said.

“It is different here, but it’s another place that we get to experience.”

It’ll be Pampellone’s third world title eliminator, with two IBF bouts last year ending in a majority decision defeat by Malik Zinad and a split decision loss to Conor Wallace.

The narrow losses led to the 29-year-old acquiring the services of mental performance coach David Niethe to help him deal with the psychological barriers of professional sport, which he hopes will help him in the squared circle.

“All it’s done is just build my mind right and improve me in different ways that I didn’t know a loss can do, but I’m in a positive mindset.”

Jerome Pampellone v Albert Ramirez

WBA world title eliminator. Benghazi, Libya. August 9 (NZT).

Ring walks are expected to take place at approximately 7am, with the bout broadcast live on DAZN.