Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Boxing: Mike Tyson to be ringside for Jerome Pampellone’s interim world title fight in Libya

Elijah Fa'afiu
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Mike Tyson (inset) is expected to be ringside for Jerome Pampellone's bout in Libya this weekend. Photos / Photosport, AFP

Mike Tyson (inset) is expected to be ringside for Jerome Pampellone's bout in Libya this weekend. Photos / Photosport, AFP

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Not many New Zealand boxers can say they’ve fought in a high-risk location like Libya.

Few can say they’ve fought in front of “The Baddest Man on the Planet”.

Jerome Pampellone (19-2) can tick off both feats in his WBA light heavyweight interim world title fight against unbeaten Venezuelan Albert

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save