Jerome Pampellone. Photo / Photosport

Kiwi boxer Jerome Pampellone insists he has no fears about travelling to Libya, a country currently listed at level 4 on SafeTravel because of safety concerns, after locking in the biggest fight of his career to date.

The 29-year-old will square off against unbeaten Venezuelan Albert Ramirez in a WBA light heavyweight world title eliminator on August 8 at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benghazi.

Victory will give the winner the right to challenge current WBA champion Dmitry Bivol, who has a 25-1 record inside the ring.

Pampellone only accepted the fight a week ago but insists he’s been keeping himself fit and ready for an opportunity like this to present itself.

But travelling to Libya will present its own challenges as it is one of 23 countries listed as “do not travel” on SafeTravel, citing ongoing conflict and the threat of terrorism and kidnapping. Some international airports are also closed.