Boxing: Lani Daniels secures fight against undisputed heavyweight champion Claressa Shields

Lani Daniels. Photo / NZ Herald.

Kiwi boxer Lani Daniels has the chance to create history after securing a fight against undisputed women’s heavyweight world champion Claressa Shields in Detroit on July 27.

Daniels has been preparing to face Tongan-born Nailini Helu, but after that bout was cancelled, attention quickly turned to Shields, who is regarded as one of the biggest names in women’s boxing and hold the nickname Gwoat – greatest woman of all time – in boxing.

Shields, an American, holds a 16-0 boxing record and a 3-0 record in professional MMA fights.

During her career, the 30-year-old has won world titles in five weight divisions and become an undisputed world champion in three, including the heavyweight division after beating Danielle Perkins earlier this year to unify the WBA, WBO, IBF and WBC belts.

If successful, Daniels would become the first New Zealander in the modern era to be a unified or undisputed champion.

Hailing from Whangārei, Daniels holds an 11-2-2 record and hasn’t fought since September, when she beat Bolatito Oluwole to retain her IBF light heavyweight title.

It will be the first time Daniels has fought outside of New Zealand.

In March, Daniels took home the supreme award and sportswoman of the year title at the Northland Sports Awards.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.

