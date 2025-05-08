Lani Daniels. Photo / NZ Herald.

Kiwi boxer Lani Daniels has the chance to create history after securing a fight against undisputed women’s heavyweight world champion Claressa Shields in Detroit on July 27.

Daniels has been preparing to face Tongan-born Nailini Helu, but after that bout was cancelled, attention quickly turned to Shields, who is regarded as one of the biggest names in women’s boxing and hold the nickname Gwoat – greatest woman of all time – in boxing.

Shields, an American, holds a 16-0 boxing record and a 3-0 record in professional MMA fights.

During her career, the 30-year-old has won world titles in five weight divisions and become an undisputed world champion in three, including the heavyweight division after beating Danielle Perkins earlier this year to unify the WBA, WBO, IBF and WBC belts.