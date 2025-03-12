Alex Mukuka (blue) took on Mathew Crawford (red) during the lightweight final of the 2021 National Amateur Boxing Championships. Photo / Photosport

Waikato boxer Alex Mukuka, 28, is set to make his professional boxing debut in Te Awamutu in May.

He will take on Ross Malthus from Whangārei in the headline fight of an event called Ironfist Promotions presents: Chasing Greatness, which will be held instead of Lani Daniels’ IBF world light heavyweight title fight against Nailini Helu.

Daniels’ fight in Taupō was cancelled due to venue issues and rising costs. She is currently not booked to defend the title.

Mukuka is an experienced amateur boxer who represented New Zealand at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and participated in three Olympic qualifying events.

He is a four-time New Zealand national amateur champion across the lightweight and featherweight divisions, winning the amateur titles consecutively four years in a row.