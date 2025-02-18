Lani Daniels’ IBF World Light Heavyweight title fight against Nailini Helu has been postponed.
Originally scheduled to take place at Taupō Events Centre in April, the event promoter has just been informed that the venue was currently under construction and would not be ready in time for the original date.
The fight will now take place at Taupō Events Centre on May 10.
Event promoter Nigel Elliott, of Ironfist Promotions, said with the new date came new opportunities as the event would now have five professional boxing bouts instead of the initial four scheduled.
More details of the undercard will be released next month, however, it has already been announced that Putāruru boxer Jadene Treadaway and Palmerston North’s Tania Barnett will compete in the super lightweight class and Taupō’s Cole Campbell and Hamilton’s Herewaka Katipa will compete in the cruiserweight class.