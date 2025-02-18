Advertisement
Boxing: Lani Daniels v Nailini Helu world light heavyweight title fight postponed

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read

Lani Daniels will defend her IBF Light Heavyweight World Title against Nailini Helu. Photo / Andrew Cornaga, Photosport

Lani Daniels’ IBF World Light Heavyweight title fight against Nailini Helu has been postponed.

Originally scheduled to take place at Taupō Events Centre in April, the event promoter has just been informed that the venue was currently under construction and would not be ready in time for the original date.

The fight will now take place at Taupō Events Centre on May 10.

Event promoter Nigel Elliott, of Ironfist Promotions, said with the new date came new opportunities as the event would now have five professional boxing bouts instead of the initial four scheduled.

More details of the undercard will be released next month, however, it has already been announced that Putāruru boxer Jadene Treadaway and Palmerston North’s Tania Barnett will compete in the super lightweight class and Taupō’s Cole Campbell and Hamilton’s Herewaka Katipa will compete in the cruiserweight class.

There is also the possibility for a four-man kickboxing tournament and corporate and amateur boxing to be added to the undercard.

The World Light Heavyweight title fight is going to be one for the history books.

Helu will become the first female Tongan to fight for a world title and it will be the first time that a major world title fight to happen outside of Hamilton, Auckland and Northland.

However, Taupō is no stranger to boxing as it hosted the North Island Golden Gloves Championship for decades before the competition moved to Tauranga.

The main fight of the evening can be seen as a rematch as Daniels and Helu have already fought each other in 2018 when Daniels successfully defended her New Zealand (NZPBA version) Light Heavyweight title.

Daniels has been on a big winning streak since 2022. She won her first world title, the IBF World Heavyweight champion, against Alrie Meleisea in May 2023 which she successfully defended.

In December 2023, she won her second world title, the IBF World Light Heavyweight title, against Desley Robinson who is now, an IBF World Middleweight champion.

Helu made her professional boxing debut in April 2016 but faced setbacks when she fought against Meleisea, Robinson and Geovana Peres.

After taking a four-year break, Helu began a comeback, winning the South Pacific (PBCNZ version) Super Middleweight title in August 2022 and in August 2024, both against Tinta Smith.

Helu is being trained by Lolo Heimuli, who already trained her in her amateur career. Heimuli also trained Daniels’ current coach John Conway.

Tickets for the event will be on sale via Eventfinda in March. The event will also be streaming live on YouTube on the Ironfist Promotions account.

