Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Boxing
Updated

Attending a big boxing card in Saudi Arabia: The new home of boxing is missing a key ingredient

Liam Napier
By
Chief Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Joseph Parker walks out ahead of his bout with Martin Bakole. Photo / Photosport

Joseph Parker walks out ahead of his bout with Martin Bakole. Photo / Photosport

Liam Napier
Opinion by Liam Napier
Liam Napier is the Chief Sports Writer and Rugby Correspondent for New Zealand's Herald.
Learn more

Saudi Arabia is considered the new de facto home of boxing.

That may be true for the foreseeable future but the reality of attending an event there, even one billed as the card of the century, is more akin to popcorn without the butter and salt. Something

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Boxing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Boxing