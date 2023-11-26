Mea Motu will defend her world title in Whangārei in December. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Mea Motu will defend her world title in Whangārei in December. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kiwi boxing world champion Mea Motu has spoken of her pride after being recognised alongside her son at the 2023 Māori Sports Awards.

Motu, who will defend her IBO Super Bantamweight title in Whangārei on December 2, was honoured as one of six Māori world champions at the event, but that wasn’t the best part of her evening.

Her 16-year-old son Davey — one of the country’s most promising lawn bowlers — won the junior sportsman award to leave his mum beaming.

“That was the most special moment, my son winning the prize,” Motu told Newstalk ZB. “It made me very emotional but also very proud — a proud mum.

“He’s following in my steps but in a different sport, and I’m just so proud of him and so thankful my auntie has supported him 100 per cent.”

That aunt, Aggie Motu, is a national-title winner in lawn bowls and guided Davey into the sport while his mum reached the top of the boxing world.

Motu completed a remarkable rise to become super bantamweight champion by beating Canadian Tania Walters earlier in the year, having endured a violent relationship for a decade before turning around her life through boxing.

Now she is backing Davey to reach the pinnacle of his own sport after making such an early impression, earlier this month pushing world indoor champion Stewart Anderson at the Scottish Open before the 38-year-old defended his title.

“He just got back from Scotland last week and he lost to the four-time world champ right on the last inning,” Motu said. “I just know and I truly believe — and so does my son — that he’s just going to be great.”

Motu, set to fight India’s Chandni Mehra at McKay Stadium this weekend, said mother and son had been helping each other’s sporting careers in different ways.

“It’s really good because it’s brought our relationship even closer, because my son wants to understand, like, how do I handle the pressure? And then I also learn patience from him, so we teach each other.”

Dunedin swimmer Erika Fairweather was named Māori Sportsperson of the Year at the awards, held in the Bay of Plenty on Saturday night.

Winners in 10 categories were announced with all finalists in contention for the supreme award – the prestigious Albie Pryor Memorial Māori Sportsperson of the Year, Rongomaraeroa.

The 2023 Māori Sports Awards winners:

MĀORI EDUCATION TRUST SCHOLARSHIP:

Jayda Maniapoto (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Maniapoto), Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa | Massey University, Manawatū – rugby, rugby sevens, rugby league, touch

SKILLS ACTIVE MĀORI SPORTS SCHOLARSHIP:

Reece Cobb (Waikato, Tainui), Tauranga – gymnastics

TE TOI HUAREWA | MĀORI PARA ATHLETE OF THE YEAR:

Cameron Leslie (Ngāpuhi), Whangārei – para-swimming

MĀUI TIKITIKI-Ā-TARANGA | MĀORI SPORTS ADMINISTRATOR OF THE YEAR:

Titia Graham (Ngāi Tūhoe), Hamilton – rugby league

TE ARATIATIA | MĀORI SPORTS UMPIRE/REFEREE OF THE YEAR:

Ben O’Keeffe (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whātua), Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland – rugby

TE MARU Ō TŪMATAUENGA | MĀORI SPORTS COACH OF THE YEAR:

Clayton McMillan (Ngāti Rangi), Kirikiriroa | Hamilton – rugby

NGĀ IKA Ā WHIRO | MĀORI SPORTS TEAM OF THE YEAR:

Aotearoa Māori Women’s Fours team – lawn bowls

TE PIKINGA O TĀWHAKI | MĀORI WORLD CHAMPION TEAM:

Aotearoa Wāhine Junior 16 team (V6), Tūranganui-a-Kiwa | Gisborne – waka ama

TE PIKINGA O TĀWHAKI | INDIVIDUAL MĀORI WORLD CHAMPIONS:

Marea Mea Motu (Te Rarawa), Whangārei – boxing

Te Arani Moana (Lani) Daniels (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine), Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland – boxing

Sam Gaze (Te Atiawa), Kemureti | Cambridge – mountain bike cross country

Laquiesha Clifford (Ngāpuhi), Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland – 8 ball pool

Tuhoto Ariki Pene (Te Arawa), Rotorua – mountain biking

Hinekahukura Brooking (Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Tūwharetoa), Tūranganui-a-Kiwa | Gisborne – waka ama

TE TAMĀHINE-Ā-PAPATŪĀNUKU | JUNIOR MĀORI SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR:

Erika Fairweather (Ngāi Tahu), Ōtepoti | Dunedin – swimming

TE TAMA-Ā-RANGINUI | JUNIOR MĀORI SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR:

David (Davey) Motu (Te Rarawa), Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland – lawn bowls

HINEAHUONE | SENIOR MĀORI SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR:

Dame Lisa Carrington DNZM (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāti Porou), North Harbour – canoe racing

TE TAMA-Ā-TANENUIĀRANGI | SENIOR MĀORI SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR:

James Fisher-Harris (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa, Tainui), Ahitereiria | Australia – rugby league

RONGOMARAEROA | ALBIE PRYOR MEMORIAL MĀORI SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR:

Erika Fairweather (Ngāi Tahu), Ōtepoti | Dunedin – swimming