Erika Fairweather named Māori Sportsperson of the Year

Erika Fairweather. Photo / Getty

Dunedin swimmer Erika Fairweather was named Māori Sportsperson of the Year at the 2023 Māori Sports Awards held in the Bay of Plenty last night.

It’s been a huge year for the 19-year-old swimmer, with her most recent accolade being breaking the World Cup series record for women’s 400-metre freestyle in Berlin. She beat the previous record by three seconds with a swim of 4 minutes 1.09 seconds.

Fairweather also scored a personal best and a bronze medal at the World Aquatic Championships in the 400-metre freestyle, making her the fifth woman to go below four minutes in this event.

She holds the New Zealand open records for women’s 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle and the women’s 4x50m relay and 4x200m relay.

Winners in 10 categories were announced including para-athlete; administrator; umpire/referee; coach; team; junior and senior sportsman and woman; and world champions.

All finalists were in contention for the supreme award – the prestigious Albie Pryor Memorial Māori Sportsperson of the Year, Rongomaraeroa.

The 2023 Māori Sports Awards scholarship recipients and winners are:

MĀORI EDUCATION TRUST SCHOLARSHIP:

Jayda Maniapoto (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Maniapoto), Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa | Massey University, Manawatū – rugby, rugby sevens, rugby league, touch

SKILLS ACTIVE MĀORI SPORTS SCHOLARSHIP:

Reece Cobb (Waikato, Tainui), Tauranga – gymnastics

TE TOI HUAREWA | MĀORI PARA ATHLETE OF THE YEAR:

Cameron Leslie (Ngāpuhi), Whangārei – para-swimming

MĀUI TIKITIKI-Ā-TARANGA | MĀORI SPORTS ADMINISTRATOR OF THE YEAR:

Titia Graham (Ngāi Tūhoe), Hamilton – rugby league

TE ARATIATIA | MĀORI SPORTS UMPIRE/REFEREE OF THE YEAR:

Ben O’Keeffe (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whātua), Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland – rugby

TE MARU Ō TŪMATAUENGA | MĀORI SPORTS COACH OF THE YEAR:

Clayton McMillan (Ngāti Rangi), Kirikiriroa | Hamilton – rugby

NGĀ IKA Ā WHIRO | MĀORI SPORTS TEAM OF THE YEAR:

Aotearoa Māori Women’s Fours team – lawn bowls

TE PIKINGA O TĀWHAKI | MĀORI WORLD CHAMPION TEAM:

Aotearoa Wāhine Junior 16 team (V6), Tūranganui-a-Kiwa | Gisborne – waka ama

TE PIKINGA O TĀWHAKI | INDIVIDUAL MĀORI WORLD CHAMPIONS:

Marea Mea Motu (Te Rarawa), Whangārei – boxing

Te Arani Moana (Lani) Daniels (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine), Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland – boxing

Sam Gaze (Te Atiawa), Kemureti | Cambridge – mountain bike cross country

Laquiesha Clifford (Ngāpuhi), Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland – 8 ball pool

Tuhoto Ariki Pene (Te Arawa), Rotorua – mountain biking

Hinekahukura Brooking (Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Tūwharetoa), Tūranganui-a-Kiwa | Gisborne – waka ama

TE TAMĀHINE-Ā-PAPATŪĀNUKU | JUNIOR MĀORI SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR:

Erika Fairweather (Ngāi Tahu), Ōtepoti | Dunedin – swimming

TE TAMA-Ā-RANGINUI | JUNIOR MĀORI SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR:

David (Davey) Motu (Te Rarawa), Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland – lawn bowls

HINEAHUONE | SENIOR MĀORI SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR:

Dame Lisa Carrington DNZM (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāti Porou), North Harbour – canoe racing

TE TAMA-Ā-TANENUIĀRANGI | SENIOR MĀORI SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR:

James Fisher-Harris (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa, Tainui), Ahitereiria | Australia – rugby league

RONGOMARAEROA | ALBIE PRYOR MEMORIAL MĀORI SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR:

Erika Fairweather (Ngāi Tahu), Ōtepoti | Dunedin – swimming