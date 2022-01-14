Jerome Pampellone and John Parker will square off for the New Zealand Light Heavyweight title. Photo / Photosport

For the past few years, Jerome Pampellone and John Parker have been quietly going about their work.

Two of the country's brightest boxing prospects, the pair have each seen off every opponent in their professional careers – they boast a combined 17-0 record, with nine of those 17 bouts ending before the final bell.

In February, one will halt the momentum of the other when they square off in the headline event of the Culture Kings Boxing Classic at Auckland's ASB Tennis Centre.

It's a bout that has been brewing for some time, but Pampellone's coach Isaac Peach said now was the perfect time for it to happen.

The bout is a case of high risk, high reward for both men, as they look to take the next step in their careers. A win here will undoubtedly open to door to bigger fights in Australia and beyond. While a loss will be in no way career threatening, it will likely delay opportunities further afield for the fighter on the wrong end of the result.

Pampellone has wasted little time in establishing himself on the local scene since making his professional debut in December of 2020. In a little more than a year, the 25-year-old has amassed 10 fights.

However, Parker will be by far the biggest test of his professional career so far as the only fighter he has come up against with a winning record. In his 10 bouts so far, his opponents have combined for a 14-63 win-loss record, although he gained plenty of admiration in taking Olympic bronze medalist David Nyika to a split decision in an amateur bout in October 2020.

Parker, the younger brother of former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph, has had a longer professional career, despite having fewer bouts than Pampellone. The 27-year-old made his professional debut back in 2016, but did not book a fight between 2017 and 2020.

Returning to the ring in late 2020 with a 3-0 record, Parker continued his winning ways and showed his power to win three of his next four bouts by knockout.

While both fighters have spent some time at cruiserweight, they look to have found a home in the light heavyweight division, and will have the New Zealand Light Heavyweight title on the line come February.

While Parker has had more experience on the big stages having competed on several Joseph Parker undercards, Pampellone comes into the bout with a significant size advantage – standing 7cm taller than Parker, with a 13cm reach advantage.

Culture Kings Boxing Classic

ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland.

Saturday February 26.

Tickets for the event are on sale now from Ticketek.