Sonny Bill Williams and Mark Hunt will square off in a boxing bout this November. Photo / Getty Images

Sonny Bill Williams and Mark Hunt are set to meet in the boxing ring.

Hunt and Williams will square off in a heavyweight bout in Sydney on November 5, making their respective returns to the sport in a blockbuster clash between the two sporting superstars.

It will be the 10th professional bout for former rugby and league superstar Williams as he looks to continue to make his name as a boxer. Currently boasting a 9-0 record with four wins by stoppage, he was last in action against former AFL star Barry Hall in March, where he claimed the win in the first round.

For Hunt, it will be his first bout since dropping a unanimous decision to former NRL star Paul Gallen over six rounds in December of 2020, and he has recently been training in Thailand.

Williams and Gallen have long been linked for a potential bout, while Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn earlier this year suggested American entertainer-turned-boxer Jake Paul look at Williams as a potential opponent.

Instead, the 37-year-old will find himself against a man who is no stranger to combat sports, with Hunt having a long and successful career in kickboxing as well as mixed martial arts, winning a prestigious K1 Grand Prix and challenging for heavyweight gold in the UFC.

While Williams comes into the bout with an unbeaten record in nine fights, Hunt is without a win in three professional boxing bouts, with two losses and a draw