Sonny Bill Williams copped some punishment from Mark Hunt. Photo / Photosport

Sonny Bill Williams has admitted his boxing career may be over after he was stunned by UFC legend Mark Hunt in their fight on Saturday night.

Williams suffered the first loss of his professional boxing career after he was rocked and fell to the canvas in the fourth round and never recovered in a TKO defeat.

At the age of 37, his final return to boxing has consisted of an exhibition charity fight against reality TV star Stu Laundy in 2018, a win over Waikato Falefehi, a fighter who has just three wins from 24 fights, a thundering victory over former AFL star Barry Hall, and the loss to 48-year-old Hunt.

And this could be the final chapter.

“At this stage, I’m not even sure if I’ll fight again,” Williams said.

“That could be it for me. We’ll see how the next couple of weeks unfold.

“I’ve trained hard for this fight. I just feel sorry for my wife who had to put up with all the kids for the last couple of weeks.

“I’m just keen to get home and get back into the swing of things and start going back to the mosque in the morning, spending my day off like that.

“Just a little bit disappointed.”

Mark Hunt celebrates victory over Sonny Bill Williams. Photo / Photosport

Williams has repeatedly turned down pleas from former NRL hard man Paul Gallen to step into the ring, and after his defeat to Hunt that prospect seems even less likely.

“As disappointing as it is because of what happened, I’ll always be grateful for the friendships I’ve made and the life I’ve been able to live,” Williams said.

“The opportunities that sport has brought to not just myself but my close family members.

“We came from nothing, so to sit here and see the growth I’ve had as a person, as a man, also being able to see the fruits of my labour that has affected my family members has been life-changing.”

Williams went into the heavyweight fight with a 9-0 record.

The cross-code superstar started the fight well and appeared the better boxer before both Williams and Hunt opened the shoulders and started swinging hard in the third round.

Hunt then likely ended Williams’ career in the next round.

He knocked Williams’ mouthguard out with a brutal right hand before dropping him with a couple of hooks.

Williams survived the standing count but didn’t last much longer, as Hunt landed a powerful fight jab to his jaw and continued to hammer Williams with both hands against the ropes.

“Sorry about that, bro,” he said to Williams after the fight.

Hunt confirmed that he would be retiring on top, thanking everyone across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, and noting it was sweet to retire in his adopted home of Australia.

- with news.com.au



