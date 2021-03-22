Boxing: Mike Tyson turned down $35m offer to fight Evander Holyfield

Mike Tyson exits the ring after receiving a split draw against Roy Jones Jr. Photo / Getty

Boxing legend Mike Tyson turned down a US$25m (NZ$35m) offer to get back in the ring with Evander Holyfield 24 years after his infamous bite disqualification.

ESPN reports that according to members of Holyfield's team, Tyson was offered US$25 million guaranteed to fight Holyfield on May 29 in Florida.

Tyson returned to the ring last November in an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr which resulted in a controversial draw.

The fight was sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission as an exhibition fight that would not involve any official decision.

Tyson (54) and Holyfield (58) first fought for the WBA heavyweight title in 1996 with Holyfield winning by TKO in round 11.

They had a rematch a year later which ended in the third round when Tyson infamously took a bite of Holyfield's ear.

Holyfield's manager, Kris Lawrence, said in a statement today that they were close to a deal to get in the ring again.

"We thought this was a done deal but it quickly fell apart when Tyson's people declined all offers," Lawrence said.

"We were negotiating in good faith all along and it appears we just ended up wasting our time."