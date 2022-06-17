Mike Tyson has long been known for his erratic behaviour. Photo / Getty

Mike Tyson has long been known for his erratic behaviour. Photo / Getty

Controversial boxing legend Mike Tyson has opened up on why he beat a man on a plane in April, admitting he was "high and p***ed off".

The former heavyweight champion of the world turned marijuana mogul was videoed on a flight beating a passenger when was badgering him as he was heading to Miami to be the main speaker at the Benzinga Cannabis Conference in April.

A witness told TMZ that Tyson, 55, told the man to leave him alone, but the boxer started swinging when he refused to back off.

Tyson was seen reaching over the back of his seat to punch the fellow passenger, while the man was left with his face marked up after the incident.

The man initially engaged lawyers but there were no charges pressed against Tyson.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (US time), Tyson admitted it was something he shouldn't have done.

When showed the footage once again, Tyson joked: "That's not me. Does that look like me?" before admitting he should have restrained himself.

"I'm usually good at these things," Tyson said as it seemed like a regular occurrence. "I guess it was his number.

"I was wrong. That should've never happened. That's me back in my primitive childhood stages. I shouldn't have done it. I was just irritated and tired — and high and p***ed off. Sh*t happens. I don't want to hurt nobody."

No one wants to be bothered on a plane..why you think you'd get away with bothering Mike Tyson pic.twitter.com/7USQcs4Hv2 — 𝕊𝕚𝕘𝕘𝕪𝔾𝕦𝕟𝕤 ❼ 🇩🇴🇪🇨 (@Siggyv) April 21, 2022

Being a late night show, Kimmel asked about plenty of different subjects, including Tyson's company's ear-shaped gummies, a hilarious allusion to his fight against Evander Holyfield where Tyson bit his rival's ear.

Kimmel asked Tyson if he'd ever call Holyfield up to apologise for biting his ear.

"I will consider that now," Tyson joked.

In May, Tyson claimed the man on the plane was "f**king with me, man.

"I shouldn't even be taking public planes. My wife gets mad I take public planes," he added.

Considered one of the best heavyweight fighters of all time, Tyson is also known for his erratic behaviour, which included infamously biting off a piece of Evander Holyfield's ear in a 1997 bout.

Tyson was convicted in 1992 of rape, and jailed for three years. In 2007 he admitted to a cocaine addiction.