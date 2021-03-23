Boxing: Mike Tyson claims fight with Evander Holyfield 'is on' for May 29

Mike Tyson following his controversial draw against Roy Jones Jr last November. Photo / Getty

Mike Tyson has confirmed that a rematch bout against Evander Holyfield is officially set for May 29 – despite Holyfield's camp saying negotiations were dead yesterday.

Tyson, 54, has been linked to a fight against his old rival Holyfield, 58, since his return to the ring last year.

While reports suggested Tyson turned down a US$25 million (NZ$35m) offer to get back in the ring for the 'rematch', the man himself claims that the fight is happening on May 29.

"I just want everybody to know the fight is on with me and Holyfield," Tyson said during an Instagram Live session with Haute Living.

"Holyfield's a humble man I know that and he's a man of God but I'm God's man. Listen, I'm going to be successful May 29."

Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson. Photo / Photosport

ESPN reported this week that according to members of Holyfield's team, Tyson declined an offer of US$25 million guaranteed to fight Holyfield on May 29 in Miami, Florida.

"We thought this was a done deal but it quickly fell apart when Tyson's people declined all offers," Holyfield's manager Kris Lawrence said.

"We were negotiating in good faith all along and it appears we just ended up wasting our time."

Tyson did not speak about the supposed money dispute, with claims that Tyson's camp was demanding too much of a cut, but the former heavyweight champ suggested that the fight will happen. The bout is likely to be lucrative for both fighters.

Tyson returned to the ring last November in an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr which resulted in a controversial draw.

The fight was sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission as an exhibition fight that would not involve any official decision.

Tyson and Holyfield fought each other twice during their careers, with Holyfield taking out the first in an 11th round TKO victory in 1996, while the rematch seven months later ended in a disqualification against Tyson after he infamously bit Holyfield's ear in the ring.

A rematch this year would reignite the rivalry almost a quarter of a century after their last bout.

Holyfield last fought in the ring in 2011.