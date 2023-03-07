Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Boxing: Lani Daniels, the Kiwi boxer training for a world title fight in the back of a woodshop

Chris Rattue
By
8 mins to read
Boxer Lani Daniels fights Kiwi-Samoan Alrie Meleisea for the IBF world heavyweight title in late May. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Boxer Lani Daniels fights Kiwi-Samoan Alrie Meleisea for the IBF world heavyweight title in late May. Photo / Dean Purcell.

An interview with Northland boxer Lani Daniels is an unusual experience at the outset.

No fancy gym, or fancy anything, for the 34-year-old, who fights Kiwi-Samoan Alrie Meleisea for the IBF world heavyweight title on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport