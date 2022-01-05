Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Boxing: Joseph Parker weighing up options with IBF title eliminator on the table

4 minutes to read
Joseph Parker has options to consider after his win over Derek Chisora. Photo / Photosport

Joseph Parker has options to consider after his win over Derek Chisora. Photo / Photosport

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

A venture into the United States could be next for Joseph Parker, despite the International Boxing Federation inquiring about a title eliminator between the Kiwi heavyweight and Croatian Filip Hrgovic.

The IBF contacted Team Parker

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.